In light of new revenue and expense forecasts, the Upper Adams School District may be able to avoid a property tax increase.

A unanimous school board Tuesday approved a preliminary budget including a property tax hike of 3 percent for the 2023-2024 year. By state law, the board can reduce, but not increase, the proposed tax rate before a final vote June 20.

 

