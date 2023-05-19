In light of new revenue and expense forecasts, the Upper Adams School District may be able to avoid a property tax increase.
A unanimous school board Tuesday approved a preliminary budget including a property tax hike of 3 percent for the 2023-2024 year. By state law, the board can reduce, but not increase, the proposed tax rate before a final vote June 20.
The preliminary budget reflected a consensus the board reached last month, based on figures available then.
Now, “3 percent is definitely too high. One-and-a-half percent also looks too high to me, and I’m leaning toward zero,” board member Tom Wilson said after Business Manager Shelly Hobbs presented new forecasts.
A 1.5 percent property tax increase would raise the average district homeowner’s annual bill by $43.56, or $3.63 per month, according to Hobbs.
Based on actual tax collections through April and other factors, Hobbs projected this year will end with revenues exceeding expenses by $392,232. By contrast, this year’s budget predicted a deficit of more than $1.58 million.
Also, vendors providing digital services agreed to accept payments spread over multiple years, reducing the total cost of administrative recommendations for next year from an initial total of $442,170 to $297,170. That figure also includes additional special education, math, and substitute teachers and $20,000 for new marching band uniforms.
As a result, Hobbs’s overall forecasts for 2023-2024 improved. In April, she estimated next year would end with a deficit of nearly $1.83 million. By contrast, on Tuesday she forecast a deficit of slightly more than $1.38 million.
“This is a half-million-dollar swing in the right direction,” Wilson said.
Hobbs’s figures incorporate an estimate of what the state’s contribution to the district budget will be next year. Though school boards are required to finalize budgets next month, state legislators are not expected to have finalized Pennsylvania’s budget by then.
Hobbs said she is estimating state revenue will rise by only one-fourth as much as the Pennsylvania Department of Education is forecasting, based on Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed budget.
Her estimate is “conservative,” but “doesn’t put the burden on the local taxpayer to have to pay a tax that may prove to be unnecessary in the long run,” Wilson said.
Even without a local property tax, Hobbs forecast the board could cover the expected deficit for next year with money from two funds which accumulate from year to year, still leaving them with balances that fall within accounting guidelines.
The “unassigned” fund balance is intended to provide a cushion against unexpected expenses. With a zero increase, the balance would remain above $2.2 million, Hobbs estimated.
The other fund, aimed at mitigating expected state-imposed increases in the district’s contribution to retirement programs, would remain over $171,000, she estimated.
Further budget discussions are expected during the board’s next committee meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. June 6 in the board room at Biglerville High School.
The next regular meeting, when the final budget vote is expected, is set for 7 p.m. June 20.
