The Gettysburg Fire Department is hosting its second annual Cash Bash, with up to $5,000 as the grand prize, on Sept. 30.
The event, with a rain date of Oct. 1, starts at noon at the Gettysburg Rec Park, 545 Long Lane, Gettysburg, with drawings beginning at 1 p.m., according to fire officials.
There are 15 cash prizes, including a $4,500 grand prize winner who could take an additional $500 if it is claimed within 10 minutes, according to Robert Harbaugh, co-chair of the fundraising committee.
In addition to small games of chance, other cash prizes are $200 and $300, while the 14th drawing is $500.
Cash Bash raffle tickets are $10 each, and individuals do not need to be present to win, said Brett Weikert, co-chair of the fundraising committee.
Ticket holders receive free food and refreshments as well as free beer for those 21 years old and above, officials said.
“We are an all-volunteer fire department,” Weikert said. “We have to raise our own money. This is how we pay for our equipment and trucks.”
The chief sponsor for the event is 1-800-BOARDUP, and Ernie’s Texas Lunch sponsored the tickets.
At the first Cash Bash last year, the department raised about $8,000, according to officials.
“For our first year, we were pretty pleased,” Weikert said. “It’s a way to make money, but it is also public outreach. It is getting residents in to understand what we do here.”
The fire department was unable to hold the Gettysburg Fireman’s Carnival last year due to difficulty in finding ride vendors, according to Gettysburg Times archives.
Increased liability insurance rates made it no longer profitable for vendors, according to officials. The carnival, which was held around the Fourth of July, was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
Weikert said the last carnival was held in 2019.
Harbaugh said the COVID-19 pandemic “was part of the problem.”
“It comes down to not having enough volunteers to help with the whole process and everything,” Harbaugh said.
Weikert said people do not have to run fire calls to volunteer and become members.
“Any type of help is appreciated,” Weikert said.
Department officials said there is a committee looking into holding a smaller carnival that would not last the entire week.
Individuals can purchase tickets in advance on the fire department’s website at gettysburgfd.com, from any department member, or in-person at the department’s business office, 35 N. Stratton St., Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information about the event, contact the department at 717-334-7548.
