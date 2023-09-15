Gettysburg Cash Bash
Larry Weikert, left, and Dave Blocher watch as Landon Blocher pulls the winning ticket during the 2022 Cash Bash. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

The Gettysburg Fire Department is hosting its second annual Cash Bash, with up to $5,000 as the grand prize, on Sept. 30.

The event, with a rain date of Oct. 1, starts at noon at the Gettysburg Rec Park, 545 Long Lane, Gettysburg, with drawings beginning at 1 p.m., according to fire officials.

