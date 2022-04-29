Opera is coming to Fayetteville. It is not an everyday occurrence.
The community, which the federal government terms a “Census Designated Place,” has had a post office since 1826, and is about 18 miles west of Gettysburg, has a total size of a little more than three square miles, and a population of fewer than 3,000 souls.
Of those, Robert and Mary Darling have kept a home there since 2005. Both are heavily involved in the theater and the arts, and in gardening.
The Darling’s home was touched by the historic events that put Gettysburg on the map, Robert said.
“The original house on the property was built in 1840. It was here when Lee’s troops made their way to Gettysburg. They camped in our fields and got water for the horses in the nearby stream. Occasionally a button or buckle from their stay still turns up,” he said.
On May 1, this Sunday, they have managed to combine two of their passions by holding a garden party in Fayetteville in conjunction with the American Daffodil Society annual convention, being held this year at the Wyndham Hotel in Gettysburg, with the premier of an opera on their front porch.
“It will be the world premiere of the piece,” Mary Darling said recently. “It was composed just for this event by a friend of Robert’s.”
Composer Alva Henderson and Robert Darling have been friends and colleagues since sometime in the 1950s, Darling said.
“We worked together in San Francisco on his first opera, a Medea,” said Darling.
Robert Darling has spent his adult life working in the world of opera, including the San Francisco Opera and Ballet, New York City Opera, Santa Fe Opera, Canadian Opera, Chicago Lyric Opera, Miami City Ballet, and others.
The short opera to debut at the Darling’s Fayetteville home only lasts a few minutes. In it, a couple has been flirting for a while, smitten by one another.
“The woman loves poetry and flowers,” Robert said. “She tells the man that if he can come up with a poem and the name of the flower she most admires, she will marry him.”
The name of the opera is “Floral Arrangements.”
“He comes up with a poem by Gertrude Stein and a rose, but that’s not it,” Darling said. “Then it is a poem by (Alfred, Lord) Tennyson and a lily, but that is not it, either. Finally, he hits on Wordsworth, then Shakespeare, and the daffodil, and that is it.”
The male lead will be sung by John Boucher, based with the Washington, D.C., opera, among others.
The female lead?
“Well, that we’re holding back as somewhat of a surprise,” Darling said. “She is somebody well-known in the daffodil community.”
Robert Darling said though “A Floral Arrangement” was written specifically for Sunday’s event, he thinks it has a future.
“This piece has a life, I think,” he said. “It will be performed next year at the Spanish Steps in Washington.”
Sadly, the Darling’s garden party is mostly a private affair, because of limited space and lack of parking. Tour buses from the American Daffodil Society convention will park at a church across Route 30 from the home, with attendees being ferried across the busy highway Sunday afternoon Sunday.
It is the first time in the history of the American Daffodil Society since its inception in 1954, that the society will hold its annual national convention in south-central Pennsylvania, Gettysburg to be exact, according to the fcfreepresspa.com website.
The Daffodil Show portion of the convention will be free and open to the public at the Wyndham Gettysburg today, Friday, April 29, 2–6 p.m., and Saturday, April 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
