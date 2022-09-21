Rehabilitation of the historic Pond Mill Bridge in Latimore Township is not mirroring the original plan envisioned by the municipality.

The placement of a curb along the interior of the one-way structure on the Latimore Valley Road is expected to reduce the passageway by at least a foot, from 13 to 12 feet. There was no such roadway feature on the original iconic bridge, according to officials.

