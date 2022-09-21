Rehabilitation of the historic Pond Mill Bridge in Latimore Township is not mirroring the original plan envisioned by the municipality.
The placement of a curb along the interior of the one-way structure on the Latimore Valley Road is expected to reduce the passageway by at least a foot, from 13 to 12 feet. There was no such roadway feature on the original iconic bridge, according to officials.
The bridge is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
“They were supposed to restore the bridge as-is, but some engineer wanted to put in curbs,” Supervisor Chair Dan Worley said during the board’s regularly-scheduled monthly business meeting Sept. 12. “The bridge was fine without curbs for two centuries.”
Worley said the narrowing of the lane by a curb is worrisome.
“It is unnecessary. Why is it being narrowed any more than what it already is?” said Worley. “We think the bridge is going to be nice overall, but those curbs are going to be an issue.”
The multi-month state-funded endeavor comes with a price tag of about $1 million.
According to Latimore leaders, during a recent visit to the site, executives from Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) touted the importance of curbs to enhance water runoff. But township officials remain concerned about clearance room for snow plows, fire trucks, wagons, farm equipment and other large vehicles as they traverse the already tight corridor.
“We all wanted the bridge back to what it was when it was built 200 years ago,” said Supervisor Woody Myers. “We’ve all lived here for at least 50 years and we use the bridge almost every day. Just restore it the way it was, and what we discussed. It is frustrating for people that live around here, because they had expectations.”
Myers, Worley and newly-appointed Supervisor Steve Gotwols referenced community outreach meetings and sessions hosted by late Supervisor Larry Dost, leading up to the rehab project. Because of Dost’s efforts, PennDOT opted for rehab instead of demolition.
“PennDOT’s position is that the new feature will protect the bridge from impact, but they’re taking away 10 percent of the traffic lane,” said Gotwols. “In my view, you’re likely increasing the impact because there is no margin for error.”
The bridge has been closed to traffic since spring and was initially expected to reopen this fall. Detours are posted along the road notifying motorists of the bridge closure and associated detour.
The triple-arched rubble stone structure is one of the two oldest bridges in Adams County, as it dates back to the 1800s.
The 91-foot span is listed on the US National Register of Historic Places and is located at the junction of Quaker Church and Latimore Valley roads, adjacent to Shellehamer Hay & Straw, where it crosses Bermudian Creek. The rural road impacted by the detour is a posted 35 mile-per-hour zone.
No formal announcement has been made by the state about the bridge’s reopening. Overall, the project is budgeted at $987,683 and is contracted to J.D. Eckman of Atglen from Chester County.
E-cycling
The township’s electronic recycling day is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24, at the municipal headquarters, 559 Old Route 15, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, according to Worley.
The township’s refuse collector, Waste Management, organized the event as part of a three-year service contract with Latimore and Huntington townships, and the Borough of York Springs.
Residents and taxpayers from all three municipalities are invited to participate.
Other business
In other township business, Myers, who also serves as township road master, said road salt is in storage for the upcoming winter season.
“If we get snow tomorrow, my bins are all full of salt, so we can get started,” he said.
Similarly, Gotwols said shrubbery along intersections and rights-of-way are looking healthy.
“I’m anticipating that all township roads should be mowed by the end of the week,” he said.
Enhancements continue at the publicly-owned Latimore Township Park. A new permanent flagpole is in place at the 50-acre site, according to Myers.
“It really looks nice,” he said, noting the flagpole has a solar light. “It really enhances the park.”
Owned and operated by the township at 710 Pondtown Road outside of Dillsburg, the park has recently witnessed revival, with a new electronic scoreboard and metal dugouts. No taxpayer dollars were used to fund the enhancements. A summer-long Little League tourney was held at the property this summer.
Supervisors were unanimous in appointing Joe Reever to fill a vacant auditor position. Worley said the municipality’s previous auditor, Kevin Kauffman, was recently named to the zoning hearing board.
Kauffman replaced Gotwols, who departed the zoning board in August when he was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board of supervisors created by Dost’s death. Gotwols will serve until the end of 2023, coinciding with the position being on the ballot.
