Paint is splashed in a classroom at the former Bendersville Elementary School where vandalism and theft of a Nintendo Wii occurred between July 23 and 24, according to Adams County Crime Stoppers. State police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 717-334-8111 or Crime Stoppers at 717-334-8057.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.