snow men
Buy Now

Oscar Carles, left, of Houston, and Curtis Sober, of Mechanicsburg, wait along Lincoln Square Saturday. They were responsible for mixing water and magic crystals to make snow for scenes being filmed for the movie “A Gettysburg Christmas.” (D.K. Thomas/Gettysburg Times)

It was a snow day for folks working behind the scenes of the movie “A Gettysburg Christmas” Saturday.

Day 4 of filming saw cast and crew move to center square, mostly in the quadrant where “Return Visit,” statues of Lincoln and the Common Man, stands.

D.K. Thomas, editor, may be contacted at dthomas@gettysburgtimes.com. The Gettysburg Times will try to provide daily updates on the filming of the movie.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.