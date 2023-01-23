It was a snow day for folks working behind the scenes of the movie “A Gettysburg Christmas” Saturday.
Day 4 of filming saw cast and crew move to center square, mostly in the quadrant where “Return Visit,” statues of Lincoln and the Common Man, stands.
Even though the actors were staged in that quadrants, background included the circle and the borough Christmas tree, and snow was required to assure that Christmastime feel.
Unlike snow machines typically seen blanketing the slopes at ski resorts, Saturday’s action was mostly some magic-looking crystals, jugs of water, big trash cans and shovels.
Biglerville native Chandler Robey, who is helping with the production, spent hours pushing a trolley loaded with gallons of water from spigot to staging area, halfway around the square, so snow could be mixed in trash cans before being shoveled around the center circle.
Curtis Sober, of Mechanicsburg, and Oscar Carles, of Houston, mixed the concoction which was then spread so it would look like it snowed, just in time for filming.
Sober said he owns a Christmas tree farm, oddly appropriate, and Carles, who said he is the “transportation” person for “A Gettysburg Christmas,” works “movies all the time.”
The snow mixture has to be just right, the duo agreed, just enough water to make the blend light and fluffy. Too much water, and it all dissolves into nothingness and is washed away.
Because some of the scene involved a vehicle driving around the square before stopping so the actors could exit, traffic control was required.
Gettysburg Borough Police Department and a handful of auxiliary officers stepped up to lend a hand, stopping traffic momentarily now and then to allow filming, then waving cars, trucks and myriad types of vehicles on their way around Lincoln Square, until the scene was repeated again and again to be sure each aspect was perfect.
D.K. Thomas, editor, may be contacted at dthomas@gettysburgtimes.com. The Gettysburg Times will try to provide daily updates on the filming of the movie.
