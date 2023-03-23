New Oxford high and middle school chess team members are hoping to say “checkmate” when they soon head to a national competition for the first time in the school’s history.
The chess team, made up of approximately 25 students, secured a third-place spot in the state competition last weekend, qualifying them to compete at the National High School Chess Championship March 31 to April 2 in Washington, D.C.
However, Travis Martin, chess team advisor and coach, said they must raise about $11,500 to get the students to the national competition. So far, the team has raised around $3,000 to go toward costs of registration, travel accommodations, and meals, he said.
Sophomore Jaden Lua-Lua said he got a job at Jersey Mike’s Subs in Hanover on Monday to help with the expenses.
Additionally, the team has organized a GoFundMe page to raise funds in the short time remaining before the national competition: visit https://gofund.me/6b33c55c.
At the state competition, there were several team members who also placed in the top three in their divisions, according to Martin.
Similar to tennis, Martin explained chess has individual players going up against one another based on their skill levels.
This is the first time in the school’s history a team has the chance to compete at the national competition, said Martin.
“It means a lot,” said Thomas Davis, a freshman. “Everyone is ready to go and have a good time and play some chess.”
Davis explained how chess is more “a mental warfare” by needing to know “lines of theory,” memorizing “your opening,” and looking for “captures, checks, and pins.”
“Sometimes, you have to sacrifice pieces for the overall outcome,” added Lua-Lua.
For sophomore Danielle Feather, chess has a special meaning.
Her pappy Kenneth, who passed away last summer, used to play chess and was “really good,” she said.
“I only got to play with him once,” she said. “I believe it was a draw.”
While Feather joined the team to enjoy the game of chess, she has made a lot of friends in the process.
Sophomore Quiana Lee pointed out that it is not always about winning when playing the game.
“I knew going in that I just wanted to have a good time and play chess,” Davis said. “It’s about growth and improvement. The more you play, the more you get better at it.”
Martin, who teaches physical education, health and driver’s education, said the students have taught him a lot since he took over the chess team.
Now, he plays chess at night for half-an-hour to an hour because “it’s actually kind of addicting,” he chuckled.
