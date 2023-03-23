Chess team

New Oxford high and middle school chess team members took third place at the state competition last weekend and are fundraising in hopes of heading to the national competition for the first time in the school’s history. (Submitted Photo)

New Oxford high and middle school chess team members are hoping to say “checkmate” when they soon head to a national competition for the first time in the school’s history.

The chess team, made up of approximately 25 students, secured a third-place spot in the state competition last weekend, qualifying them to compete at the National High School Chess Championship March 31 to April 2 in Washington, D.C.

