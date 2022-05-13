More than 50 Gettysburg Area High School (GAHS) students a lesson in history outside the classroom, uniting in a walkout on Thursday.
More than a week after the leak of a draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade, GAHS students learned through social media of a nationwide school walkout planned for Thursday, according to senior Isabella Trujillo.
Trujillo created a group chat of six people at 11 p.m. on Wednesday and it continued growing from there, she said.
As a woman, Trujillo said she was “very upset and unsettled” with the recent leaked Supreme Court draft opinion allegedly written by Justice Samuel Alito.
“Honestly, it feels like history is unraveling,” Trujillo said. “It feels like we are taking a step in the wrong direction.”
Students gathered in front of the high school near the flagpole, said Trujillo.
“If one person doesn’t take a stand, then nobody is going to follow. I have been seeing people post about it on social media,” Trujillo said. “Nobody was doing anything about it.”
The walkout, which started at 11:30 a.m. and lasted approximately 40 minutes, included speeches from students, Trujillo said.
Senior Garrett Crowner said he wrote his speech while in school on Thursday since the walkout came together “very swiftly.”
“Unfortunately, we are living through a turbulent moment in history, where it is not our liberty to sit back and enjoy what freedoms previous generations have paved for us to enjoy,” Crowner said in his speech at the event. “What I wish to remind everyone here today is this is hardly a partisan issue. This is a human and women’s rights crisis.”
Crowner said he sees the Roe v. Wade possible overturn from multiple perspectives.
“For me, the largest perspective would be that of the women in my life and the encroaching of their civil liberties,” Crowner said.
When people believe in something, Crowner said there is a “duty and responsibility” to voice an opinion.
“The only real way to make a change is to bring awareness to a situation,” Crowner said.
Trujillo did not believe Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) officials were aware of the walkout until it occurred.
GASD Communications Coordinator Becci Leathery issued a statement from the district regarding the walkout on Thursday.
“As part of our mission, GASD is dedicated to excellence and committed to maximizing every student’s opportunity to reach their full potential for achievement. We understand that some students may have individual feelings about particular topics that are covered in the national media at times, but walking out of school is not the solution, nor our expectation. Students are expected to be in the building/classrooms during the school day. Appropriate disciplinary consequences are assigned for students who choose to leave the building without permission,” the statement read.
