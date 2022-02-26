A lack of candidates is putting more work on the county treasurer.
No one ran for tax collector in Abbottstown and Arendtsville boroughs in the November 2021 General Election and the municipalities were unable to fill the vacancies. Taxes must be collected, so county Treasurer Chrissy Redding stepped up to fill the role.
“I am not here to take anyone’s job or position but when there is a vacancy, we are more than willing to step forward,” Redding said during the commissioners’ meeting Wednesday.
Redding’s office will collect county, municipal and school district taxes through 2024. Redding is familiar with the process since she served as Straban Township tax collector prior to being elected to the treasurer’s office in 2017.
The commissioners unanimously approved agreements with all necessary parties except for Conewago Valley School District. County Solicitor Molly Mudd expects that agreement to be finalized soon.
Commissioner Chairman Randy Phiel said he suspects Redding’s office will become responsible for collecting more municipal taxes in the future.
“There is a prevailing, increasing problem that they don’t have anyone to run for office to collect taxes. There is a trend forming,” Phiel said.
Taxpayers will receive instructions on their bills on how to submit payments, said Redding. Anyone with questions should contact the treasurer’s office at 717-337-9833 or treasurer@adamscounty.us.
“We know anytime there is a transition there are a few hurdles to overcome and we are here to assist when needed,” Redding said.
Redding also announced Wednesday that she has appointed Kierstyn M. Green as chief deputy treasurer and John A. Wolfe as solicitor for the treasurer’s office.
