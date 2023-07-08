Adams County saw a 1.9% increase in total county real property assessed value climbing to nearly $10 billion.
Adams County saw a 1.9% increase in total county real property assessed value climbing to nearly $10 billion.
“It’s a little higher than typical in the past five years,” Adams County Tax Services Director Daryl Crum said.
Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel pointed to development in the area as the possible reason for the increase.
While “the parcel count has remained relatively flat,” Crum said, “new parcels are of higher value than typical to the county.”
At a recent commissioners’ meeting, Crum presented the update for the record, but indicated officials did not need to vote.
Crum said his department completed updates for the Adams County tax assessment rolls, effective July 1.
“The assessment rolls are open and available for inspection in room 202 of the Adams County Courthouse during normal business hours,” Crum said. “All Adams County property owners, or others with an interest in such real estate, have a right to file a property tax appeal in writing from any real estate assessment on or before the close of business Tuesday, August 1.”
Crum noted the nearly $10 billion of total county real property assessed value consisted of 45,131 taxable parcels.
The total county exempt assessment was $1.2 billion and consisted of 1,967 parcels, according to Crum.
Property owners have less than one month to file tax assessment appeals to the Adams County Tax Services Department.
County assessment appeals can be submitted in-person, at the tax services drop box outside the courthouse, through email to taxoffice@adamscountypa.gov or by fax to 717-337-5767.
In Pennsylvania, the main source of revenue for counties, municipalities, and school districts is property taxes.
With any tax appeal, Crum said property owners have the burden of proof “to show an alternative value to base the tax assessment on.”
“The strongest method to make that case would be to have an appraisal conducted on the property for the purpose of determining market value,” according to the county website.
Property owners who do not wish to go through a formal appraisal process can make their case to the Adams County Board of Assessment Appeals sharing their research, according to the website.
The average for the past five years has been 174 appeals, Crum said.
There were approximately 100 appeals last year, according to Crum.
In 2021, county officials saw 84 appeals, “a steady, annual decrease from a total of 260 appeals heard in 2017,” said Crum.
Appeal forms are available in the tax services office or online at www.adamscountypa.gov.
Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.
