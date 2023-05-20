Eighty-seven Delone Catholic High School seniors made history Friday night receiving their diplomas in the school’s first-ever outdoor graduation.
Among the Class of 2023, seniors Karah Cartwright and Sabrina Harriett said they were excited to have the graduation ceremony outside on J.T. Flaherty Field.
“Delone is a school built upon tradition,” Cartwright said. “It’s big for Delone to break tradition and start a new tradition outside. I am glad I am a part of it.”
Following nontraditional paths in high school, Cartwright and Harriett joined the emergency medical technician (EMT) program through the Adams County Technical Institute with hopes of pursuing medical careers in the future. Both students said the experience reaffirmed they are on the right track with their careers.
“I know I want to go into nursing,” Harriett said. “It helps with technique and gives me a head start to nursing and the medical field.”
Harriett hopes to become an emergency room nurse in a trauma unit, while Cartwright plans to work in radiation oncology. This summer, the two plan to work as EMTs pending successful completion of their exams.
Delone Catholic has been instrumental in both of their lives.
“Delone has definitely helped me get to the point that I am. The education standards there are very high,” Cartwright said. “I have always been fairly timid, and Delone taught me to break out of my shell.”
During the school’s 83rd commencement ceremony, in her speech Valedictorian Lily Ann Shriner touched on the growth students experienced over the past four years, especially during the pandemic.
“Despite the fact that many would consider the pandemic a loss in our education, I would argue that this time in our lives strengthened our characters unlike any other experience could,” Shriner said. “We grew to appreciate our friends and family more, and we found joy in the things we used to take for granted, like Friday night football games and Adopt-a-Highway.”
Shriner said they learned the concept of evolution in biology during freshman year, which can take from years to centuries to occur in the natural world.
“Years of our personal evolution was compressed into just a few short months, and I believe we all became better human beings out of this experience,” Shriner said.
In her speech, Salutatorian Arielle Kate Snyder said students at Delone “learned who we are, who we want to be, and what we believe in.”
The Class of 2023 grew together “as friends and a family,” said Snyder.
“We developed professional relationships with our teachers, and also grew a deeper relationship with God. And if we ever feel lost, just know that we always have a place to come back to,” Snyder said.
The Class of 2023 recorded 12,954.5 hours of service to school, church, and community and raised more than $56,000 for MiniTHON to combat childhood cancer, according to school officials.
Superintendent of Schools and Secretary of Education for the Diocese of Harrisburg Daniel Breen conferred the diplomas during the ceremony.
Rev. Samuel E. Miller delivered the invocation and benediction, in addition to Principal William J. Lippe sharing remarks. Senior Aubrey Dittmar performed the National Anthem and the school’s alma mater during the program.
