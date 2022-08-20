A crash at Biglerville and Goldenville roads downed utility lines and snarled traffic Friday afternoon.
Live wires were on the ground for 20 to 30 minutes after the crash, until utility personnel were able to cut power, Biglerville Deputy Fire Chief Eric Bowmaster said.
The Met-Ed website indicated 282 customers in Butler Township and 338 in Cumberland Township were without power after the crash.
Both roads were closed in both directions after the crash, Bowmaster said.
Fire police were “directing traffic around the area” of the crash, according to a post on the Biglerville Hose & Truck Co. 1 Facebook page.
It appeared a tractor-trailer struck a pole as the driver tried to avoid a left-turning vehicle, Bowmaster said.
One patient was transported by ambulance to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, he said.
Authorities were dispatched at 1:21 p.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
The crash scene is just south of Biglerville.
