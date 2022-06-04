Twelve area high school seniors and soon-to-be graduates recently signed on the line, preparing for a career with Conewago Enterprises.
The youth joined the leaders of Conewago Enterprises, an Adams County-based general contractor, for a “signing day” event.
In just a few weeks, the graduates will begin their careers in the construction industry.
Conewago is poised to help them carve out a path forward that includes the chance for advancement, supporting them in continuing their educations and the potential to earn over $50,000 in their first year alone, according to a Conewago release.
“Conewago is thrilled to be in a position to provide high-quality career opportunities for students right out of high school,” said Adam Hicks, vice president of Conewago. “We offer a wide variety of positions and provide on the job training and apprenticeship opportunities. We fully recognize these young people represent the next generation of leaders in this company and the construction industry. Conewago wants individuals not just looking for a job but someone looking for a career and ability to grow with the company. I think all of these students fit that mold and look forward to working with them and watching them grow.”
Conewago invests significant resources in career development for its employees and challenges team members, whether longstanding employees or new grads signing on, to think long term about their futures and career path, the release reads.
Conewago has more than 430 employees and over 125 of those team members have been with the company for over 10 years.
Welcomed to the Conewago team are:
Evan Beshore, Bermudian Springs High School, carpenter
Kyle Kuykendall, Bermudian Springs High School, welding/steel erector
Dalton Litzinger, Bermudian Springs High School, carpenter
Zachary Vandermark, Bermudian Springs High School, carpenter
Dallas Reed, Biglerville High School, equipment operator
Ryley Kennedy, Dauphin County Vo-Tech, steel erector
Theo Hensley, Fairfield High School, steel erector
Miguel Neller, Gettysburg High School, steel erector
JD Watkins, Gettysburg High School, equipment operator
Cody Glover, Littlestown High School, carpenter
Coady Sutton, Littlestown High School, mechanical helper
Jason Mejia, William Penn High School, carpenter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.