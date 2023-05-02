Ishan Phinn

Phinn

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Monday were continuing to seek a man wanted on an Adams County warrant who allegedly escaped from a hospital in York, according to PSP York Public Information Officer Trooper James Grothey.

While conducting an investigation in Manchester Township Friday, troopers saw Ishan Phinn, 26, “who they knew had an active arrest warrant of out Gettysburg” related to a charge of presenting false identification to law enforcement, according to a release issued by Grothey.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.