Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Monday were continuing to seek a man wanted on an Adams County warrant who allegedly escaped from a hospital in York, according to PSP York Public Information Officer Trooper James Grothey.
While conducting an investigation in Manchester Township Friday, troopers saw Ishan Phinn, 26, “who they knew had an active arrest warrant of out Gettysburg” related to a charge of presenting false identification to law enforcement, according to a release issued by Grothey.
Troopers tried to take him into custody, but he allegedly “resisted arrest and fled on foot. After a short pursuit, Phinn was taken into custody and found to have a small amount of marijuana on his person,” according to the release.
He was taken to WellSpan York Hospital for evaluation and was charged with resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension, and possessing a small amount of marijuana, according to the release.
About 7:10 a.m. Sunday, while still at the hospital and “under official detention by a Corrections Officer from York County Prison,” Phinn “escaped from his room” and fled on foot, according to the release.
Phinn is “wanted on charges of escape, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest,” according to the release.
“Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact PSP York Station at 717-428-1011,” according to the release.
Phinn is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes, 5-feet, six-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, according to the Crime Stoppers website.
