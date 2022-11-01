McSherrystown Borough Council members Wednesday moved toward hiring a full-time public works employee and a part-time clerk-typist.
Without dissent, members voted to extend employment offers to Charles Perry and Linda Salisbury, respectively.
The public works decision differed from an action the council took Aug. 24, when members voted unanimously to seek two part-time public workers employees. Doing so would provide “more agile” scheduling as compared to hiring a full-time person, council President Dan Colgan said at the time.
The full-time hiring will perhaps “make some people happier,” Colgan said Wednesday. During a council meeting on Aug. 10, several members of the public called for someone to be hired to aid the borough’s lone public works employee, Keith Smith.
Colgan praised Perry, who would receive $25 per hour, as experienced in a wide variety of areas. Colgan said quick action was needed in order not to lose him to other opportunities.
Also on Aug. 24, the council split 6-1, with Joe VonSas in the minority, in favor of hiring Police Chief Michael Woods as both borough manager and civilian director of public safety at an annual salary of $120,000. After Wednesday’s meeting, Colgan said the matter had not yet been finalized.
In other business, Rob Niedererr rose from the audience to request greater “transparency” about fiscal matters.
He said the council does not routinely discuss current spending versus the annual budget during public meetings. He called for such discussions, which he said took place during his own time as a council member.
Council members William Smith and Tim Klunk were not present. Nor was Mayor Kathleen Todt.
A gate in a newly completed fence around the borough hall’s parking lot was open to allow access to a rear entrance through which members of the public usually enter the council’s meeting room.
