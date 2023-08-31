The Littlestown Area School District (LASD) announced Superintendent Christopher Bigger has submitted his resignation.
Bigger was appointed as the new district superintendent of the Chambersburg Area School District (CASD) at its board meeting Tuesday.
A search will begin to find LASD’s next superintendent.
Bigger’s resignation is expected to be officially accepted by the school board at its Sept. 11 meeting. Bigger will begin his duties with at CASD later this year.
Bigger has served as the Littlestown superintendent since 2015.
“I am thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to return to Chambersburg and work with so many dedicated leaders, educators and staff,” Bigger said. “It is not an easy decision to leave Littlestown with the lifelong friendships I have created, along with the collaborative efforts we have developed to serve our community’s children. Chambersburg is a major assignment and a logical step for me at this juncture in my career. I have been fortunate to grow as a leader, and a professional since leading Littlestown. Together we can make CASD an elite district.“
Before taking over as superintendent at Littlestown, Bigger served as the director of Curriculum, Instruction, Technology, and High Schools at the Chambersburg Area School District. His career also included time in the Canton Area School District and the Warrior Run School District as junior/senior high school principal and assistant principal.
Before becoming an administrator, Bigger taught for six years in the Fairfield Area School District, Montgomery Area School District, and in Baltimore City Public Schools.
Bigger graduated from Penn State University with a bachelor’s degree in health and human development. He completed his master’s work at Lehigh University in educational leadership and obtained his letter of eligibility at Shippensburg University.
Former Gettysburg Area School District Dr. Larry Redding is currently serving as the acting district superintendent in the CASD and will continue on to assist with Bigger’s transition.
The CASD is currently shutdown as they are dealing with network disruption issues. As a result, all CASD schools and offices have been closed since Monday. Technology issues have been plaguing Chambersburg Area School District in what should have been the first full week of the 2023-24 school year.
According to a district statement from earlier this week, “The Chambersburg Area School District is currently experiencing a temporary network disruption affecting the operability of certain computer systems. We are working diligently with third-party forensic specialists to investigate the source of this disruption, confirm its impact on our systems, and to restore full functionality to our systems as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience and understanding and apologize for any inconvenience.”
The school district, which began its school year on Thursday, Aug. 24, announced Sunday evening that all classes were cancelled Monday “due to computer systems being down within the district.” All classes were canceled through Wednesday, as well.
The school district also warned students and staff to not log into their district accounts, including district computers, district email or Sapphire, a program where parents can access information about their students’ academic progress.
CASD school board members refused to confirm during Tuesday’s board meeting if the district’s systems had been hacked.
