No one commented on a proposed budget modification for the 2020 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program at a recent meeting.
Following the public hearing held last week, Adams County commissioners approved the submission of the budget modification for the 2020 CDBG program.
The modification included removing $41,150 from the New Hope Ministries rent/utilities assistance project and adding that same amount to Littlestown’s Alpha Fire Company COVID-19 response staffing, supplies, and personal protective equipment project. The public hearing was held during the commissioners’ Oct. 5 meeting.
New Hope Ministries received additional funding from other organizations that had “less intensive intake requirements,” according to Harlan Lawson, economic development specialist in the county Office of Planning & Development.
They gave the nonprofit organization as much time as they could, but the county did not want to see the funds “go to waste,” Lawson said.
“Adams County’s CDBG funds may be used to benefit a variety of activities including water and sewer systems, streets, housing rehabilitation, emergency housing assistance, recreation and community facilities, new public services, historic preservation, removal of architectural barriers, blight removal, economic development, and administration and planning,” officials previously said.
The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development requires CDBG applicants to submit proposals that will either benefit low- to moderate-income citizens, remove slums or blight, meet an urgent community need, or help the elderly or individuals with disabilities.
Also, during the meeting, commissioners approved a professional services agreement with Mark Maas, private investigator, who is licensed in Pennsylvania and Maryland, to perform investigatory services for the Adams County Public Defender’s office as needed.
The term of the agreement is from Aug. 16 through Aug. 15, 2024.
“Maas shall charge the county an hourly rate of $75.00, not to exceed $15,000 for any individual investigation,” according to the meeting agenda.
Commissioners also voted on the annual maintenance contracts for the county’s tax services billing software with Grandjean & Braverman for $11,300 upfront with any additional service hours recorded at $115 per hour. The term of the agreement is for one year, running Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2023.
At the meeting, P. Jane Rentsel, special programs coordinator for the tax services’ department, was recognized by commissioners with a plaque for her 34 years of service to the county.
Rentsel, who donned a retirement crown and sash, was affectionately known as the department’s “Clean and Green Queen” due to her vast knowledge on the program, according to Daryl Crum, director of the tax services’ department.
Clean and Green, first enacted in 1974, was intended to assist agricultural landowners from being forced to stop agricultural land use or have to sell part of their land due to high taxes. Certain landowners are assessed at a lower rate than adjacent lands not enrolled in the program.
Rentsel first worked in the county elections’ department for 11 years before leaving and then returning in the county tax services department for 23 years, said Crum.
Folks in the historic courtroom gave Rentsel a standing ovation during the meeting, acknowledging her years of service.
Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin was visibly emotional, noting how Rentsel provided “a time of laughter” each day.
“It has been great working with all of you,” Rentsel said. “It has been wonderful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.