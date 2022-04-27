Two Gettysburg Area High School juniors qualified for the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) All-States.
Kim Heinzelmann, a band student, and Daniel Sours, a choir student, auditioned through different levels of the competition to make All-States in their respective music fields.
Heinzelmann, who has been playing the French horn since the fourth grade, has been practicing and preparing to make the All-State Concert Band. Leading up to the audition, Heinzelmann was practicing five to six days on her own time.
“The audition process was a bit of a rollercoaster,” Heinzelmann said, noting she had four days to prepare for her virtual submission. She practiced several times a day during that time, and then they were unable to locate the link for submissions. Heinzelmann’s music teacher called the president of PMEA to reopen the submissions since they didn’t have the link.
About 10 days later, Heinzelmann learned she made the All-State Concert Band and attended the festival April 7-9.
While Heinzelmann loves the music, she also enjoys the connections she makes with other music students.
“For me, I am a sociable person. It is the people. I like to be around other people and thrive in social environments,” Heinzelmann said.
Heinzelmann also plays the French horn for the Gettysburg Area High School Full Orchestra and the Gettysburg College Symphony Band.
Heinzelmann, a creative writer since fifth grade, has wanted to be a novelist in the future, being recognized six times for her works through the Scholastic Art & Writing Regional Competition during her time at Gettysburg Area School District.
“I don’t have to be limited to one career,” Heinzelmann said, adding that she is into linguistics and languages. She started teaching herself American Sign Language (ASL) and is currently learning German. She also teaches Hebrew at her local synagogue.
Sours, who sings as a tenor 1, made it through PMEA District 7 Regionals before qualifying for All-States. District 7 of PMEA is comprised of Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties, according to the organization’s website.
For Sours, the experience of participating at these in-person events was “incredible.”
“I haven’t done any honor choirs before this,” Sours said. “You get to sing with people who care and know what they are doing. It is truly an amazing experience.”
Although Sours qualified for All-States, he was unable to participate. Sours moved from Nebraska to Gettysburg this past summer and previously qualified for all-states there.
In the future, Sours hopes to study media technology or go into ministry at a church.
“No matter what I do, music will be a different part of me. I will always have it as part of what I do,” Sours said. “It will always be there.”
