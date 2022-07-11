Stormwater management improvements for the Village Hall parking lot recently won approval from the Fairfield Borough Council.
At a cost of about $1,500, Thomas Wells III Asphalt Paving of Gettysburg is to install a grate near the rear door of the former ambulance service building and lay underground pipes to direct water eastward to a grassy area.
The project is also expected to protect the building’s foundation.
Work is planned in September and has received support from Fairfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services representatives, officials said.
Wells reviewed stormwater concerns in April.
In other business during the June 28 meeting:
• Officials urged members of the public to provide input before July 25 as the Adams County Department of Planning prepares to update its Onward 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan. The county’s first such plan was adopted in 2012 and is updated every five years to ensure the county’s eligibility for federal transportation funding. A draft is available for review at the village hall. Information is also available at lrtp-1-adamsgis.hub.arcgis.com.
• The Pippinfest Committee is well on its way in preparing for the borough’s annual celebration in September, said council member and committee liaison Sally Thomas. She noted the appointment of new committee members, welcoming the resulting new energy and fresh ideas.
• The council approved additional line painting on Main Street and identified side routes where painting is needed for crosswalk safety. State liquid fuels tax revenue is expected to cover the project’s total cost of $7,280.
The council is scheduled to meet again on July 26 at 7 p.m.
