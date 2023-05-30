Bermudian Springs High School art teacher Kim Robinson may be known for her work behind the district’s 215-foot-long mosaic, but she hopes her impact in the classroom leaves a bigger mark on her students.
“The mosaic is definitely a concrete image that some will attribute as a legacy project,” Robinson said. “However, I would prefer to be remembered at Bermudian as a teacher who inspired her students to become professional artists, art teachers, hobbyists or life-long lovers of art.”
The school spirit mosaic that became a massive volunteer project with a wide range of community support has been completed, said Robinson.
Robinson, who is retiring after 34 years in education, started college as a graphic design major and switched after one semester into art education.
“I had always done well in art in high school and felt that becoming a teacher would allow me the opportunity to share my love for art with young people,” Robinson said. “I believe it was a wise career choice for me.”
Robinson spent most of her career, 33 years, at Bermudian Springs with her first year of teaching at Red Lion for pre-kindergarten through sixth grade.
The best part of the job has been seeing students “become confident artists,” she said. Witnessing students’ pride at galleries with their work on display as well as their pieces winning local, state, and national awards has been the “icing on the cake” for Robinson.
“I am only the second art teacher in the high school in the history of the district,” Robinson said, noting that Lloyd Wagener taught for 34 years prior to her stint at Bermudian Springs.
For the future of the art program, Robinson hopes to see students “given opportunities to shine and share their work with others through community exhibits.”
In her retirement, she plans to spend time with family and create personal artwork to hold a show at a local gallery. She also hopes to illustrate a children’s book.
For the past two years, Robinson, along with students and community members, has spent numerous hours on the mosaic project from planning to the final application of grout.
Most of the work occurred outside of the classroom with time dedicated over the summer, during club periods, and on Saturdays, Robinson said.
“I think the huge scale of the project made it special,” Robinson said.
Bermudian Springs Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss told Robinson a couple years ago the wall was “an open canvas” for her to get creative.
The mosaic, located east of campus between the football stadium and the tennis courts, is irregularly shaped, ranging in height from as tall as 7 feet to as short as 12 inches, said Robinson.
Sticking with Berm’s school colors, the vibrant mosaic is filled in with red, white, gray, and black tiles. The design says, “Bermudian Springs,” and includes a large eagle head, the school’s mascot, along with patchwork quilt shapes.
Due to weathering, Robinson opted to go with a mosaic since a mural would not last as long and would not be as durable outdoors.
The mosaic was supported in part by the Adams County Arts Council’s STAR grant program, which is funded by Adams County commissioners, the Borough of Gettysburg, and the Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust.
The conception of the design started in September 2021, and the tile-making began in January 2022, Robinson said.
For Robinson, she enjoyed working with students and parents outside the classroom on the project.
“Watching the reactions of visitors on campus as the mosaic was developing was pretty amazing,” Robinson said. “Hearing people say ‘wow, that looks cool’ was really encouraging. I also enjoyed quality time with my husband, retired middle school teacher Jim Robinson, seeing him design tiles and supporting me with this giant art project.”
