Officials of Adams County and Cumberland Township recently met the mental health professional who is responding with some local police to emergency scenes.
Co-responder McKenzie Johnson attended meetings of the county commissioners last week and Cumberland Township supervisors Tuesday.
She has begun working with Cumberland and Gettysburg Borough police and is based at the latter’s station. She is called to scenes with potential mental-health implications once police deem them safe and she follows up with those involved to link them with needed resources, officials said.
Johnson, who has four years of experience in crisis intervention, is an employee of WellSpan Health, but her position is funded through a grant obtained by York/Adams Mental Health-Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (MH-IDD), which was already operating a co-respondent program in York County.
Plans call for expansion of the program to include Carroll Valley and Conewago Township police as well as Pennsylvania State Police at Gettysburg, according to MH-IDD Community Liaison Bruce Bartz.
The co-responder’s role is to assist law enforcement on calls and connect residents to needed resources, MH-IDD Executive Director Casey Darling-Horan told the commissioners.
The co-responder offers “an alternative to arrest,” can help de-escalate situations, and makes it possible to divert people from prison or hospitalization to needed care instead, Bartz told the township supervisors.
A “perfect example” occurred recently in Gettysburg, where a person would not speak with police, but was willing to talk with Johnson, leading to a “good result,” Bartz said.
In February, the Gettysburg Borough Council approved an agreement with MH-IDD, which was already operating a police co-responder program in York County.
Cumberland Township supervisors did the same in February, after Police Chief Matthew Trostel said calls related to mental health grew from 196 in 2021 to 268 in 2022.
The program “is keeping members of the community in their homes and getting them treatment than putting them in jail,” County Commissioner Marty Qually said. “We don’t build a community by putting them in jail.”
Law enforcement personnel initially met the program with skepticism in York County, but collaboration has built trust, Darling-Horan said.
“Welcome to Adams County,” Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said. “You are certainly providing a significant service.”
Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin also welcomed the program’s arrival in Adams. “We don’t want to see people arrested unnecessarily,” he said.
Qually said he asked about the creation of a co-responder program in Adams County during an MH-IDD meeting about a year ago, after learning of the program in York. MH-IDD officials obtained funding and met with the Adams County Police Chiefs Association, he said.
After receiving a Community Care Behavioral Health grant “in 2021, we started placing the co-responders with the police department based on the volume of mental health calls. Our original intention was to have a co-responder in Adams County in the spring of 2022. We ran into a few roadblocks when it came to staffing,” so “it was just a matter of trying to get the proper fit for Adams County,” according to Bartz.
