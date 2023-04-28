Co-responder
At Tuesday’s Cumberland Township supervisors’ meeting are, from left, township Police Chief Matt Trostel, mental health co-responder McKenzie Johnson, and York/Adams Mental Health-Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Community Liaison Bruce Bartz. (Jim Hale/Gettysburg Times)

Officials of Adams County and Cumberland Township recently met the mental health professional who is responding with some local police to emergency scenes.

Co-responder McKenzie Johnson attended meetings of the county commissioners last week and Cumberland Township supervisors Tuesday.

 

