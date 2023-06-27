A young bear which climbed into a downtown Gettysburg tree sometime early Sunday morning was removed by game officials.
State game wardens tranquilized the animal, secured it, and relocated it after it fell into a tarp held by Gettysburg firefighters, Gettysburg Police Chief Robert Glenny said.
“The bear was not harmed,” he said. Nor were any humans involved in the rescue, Glenny said.
Pedestrians waved down borough police Master Patrol Officer William Orth about 7:12 a.m. and pointed to the animal in the tree across Baltimore Street from the Adams County Courthouse, Glenny said.
Firefighters used a ladder truck to raise Wardens Philip Bietsch and Darren David into the tree, at about second-story height, where a shot from the former’s tranquilizer pistol knocked out the bear, Glenny said.
The bear was estimated to be about a year or 18 months old and weighed between 100 and 120 pounds, Glenny said. Wardens measured the animal, he said.
Pennsylvania State Police and Gettysburg National Military Park personnel assisted in keeping pedestrians at a safe distance from the scene, Glenny said.
The incident, which occurred in the area of 112 Baltimore, on the east side of the street, was complete by 9:36 a.m., he said.
Game officials failed to return calls about the situation, where the bear was taken, or speculate why it was alone in town.
The Wildlife Center of Virginia website indicates a young bear of the age of the one that visited Gettysburg Sunday morning will already have learned from its mother to climb a tree when it feels it is in danger.
