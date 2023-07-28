A nonprofit organization is doing more than painting a well-known historic bridge.
The Theodore Burr Covered Bridge Society of Pennsylvania Inc. is bridging the gap in funding for replacement of boards at Sachs Covered Bridge, in addition to covering the cost of painting the structure.
Members of the organization presented a $1,066 check to Adams County commissioners during their meeting Wednesday to cover the remainder of the board replacement cost.
“On behalf of the board and the residents of Adams County, we appreciate you doing this,” Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said.
The National Society for the Preservation of Covered Bridges is also giving $5,000 toward the board replacement work for the bridge, according to Jim Smedley, vice president of the Theodore Burr Covered Bridge Society of Pennsylvania.
Larry Steinour, Adams County building and maintenance director, said he anticipates replacing the boards on the bridge around the same time the painting work is being done, which is slated for Aug. 1-5.
“County employees will be helping,” Steinour said, noting the board replacement work will be done in-house.
The Theodore Burr Covered Bridge Society of Pennsylvania hired professional painter Bill Stockum of Dauphin, Pa., to paint most of the bridge starting Aug. 1 for about $8,200.
Between 10 to 15 members of the nonprofit will volunteer on Saturday, Aug. 5 starting at 9 a.m. to paint the portals of the bridge, which are the openings where people can walk through, according to Judy Kuether, treasurer of the organization. Judy’s husband Robert, who serves of president of the organization, also attended the meeting.
Judy said community members are welcome to help with painting the bridge on Aug. 5, if interested.
“Anybody can come out and see it and volunteer,” she said.
The National Society for the Preservation of Covered Bridges also donated $888 for fire retardant to be used on the interior of the bridge at a later date, officials said.
“It helps protect the wood from catching fire,” Judy said. “It doesn’t prevent it, but it helps.”
Along Waterworks Road, the county-owned bridge, 100 feet in length, spans Marsh Creek, a waterway dividing Cumberland and Freedom townships.
“There are a lot of iconic spots in the county,” Phiel said. “That is the most iconic.”
The bridge, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is only open to pedestrians since closing to traffic in 1968.
Robert said they selected Sachs Covered Bridge because “it’s part of our history.”
“Sachs Covered Bridge has history because it was standing during the civil war,” Robert said.
Heading toward Gettysburg, the Union Army crossed the bridge in 1863, while the Confederates went over the bridge four days after the Battle of Gettysburg on the retreat to Virginia.
The bridge also sustained substantial damage during a June 19, 1996, flash flood that called for an additional $100,000 in work to a $500,000 restoration project. The bridge was rededicated on July 21, 1997.
The Theodore Burr Covered Bridge Society of Pennsylvania is a nonprofit dedicated to preservation and restoration efforts of covered bridges throughout the state, according to officials. The organization has preserved and done work on covered bridges in Dauphin, Perry, Columbia, Berks, Chester, and Bucks counties, Robert said.
Adams County had 49 covered bridges at one time, but now only four are left standing with two privately-owned and the other, along Jacks Mountain Road in Hamiltonban Township, owned by the state, according to Robert.
There are now 209 covered bridges that remain throughout the state, when there once was 1,500, Robert said.
