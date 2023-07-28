Donation bridges gap
Buy Now

The Theodore Burr Covered Bridge Society of Pennsylvania, Inc., donated $1,066 toward board replacement work at Sachs Covered Bridge during the Adams County commissioners’ meeting Wednesday. From left are Commissioners Marty Qually, Jim Martin, and Randy Phiel; Judy Kuether, treasurer of the society; Larry Steinour, Adams County building and maintenance director; society President Robert Kuether; society Vice President Jim Smedley; and society Treasurer Gloria Smedley. (Vanessa Pellechio Sanders/Gettysburg Times)

A nonprofit organization is doing more than painting a well-known historic bridge.

The Theodore Burr Covered Bridge Society of Pennsylvania Inc. is bridging the gap in funding for replacement of boards at Sachs Covered Bridge, in addition to covering the cost of painting the structure.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.