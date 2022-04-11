Franklin Township officials have seen a preliminary design sketch for a potential housing development that could include up to 60 homes.
Sale of a 30-acre parcel across from the Franklin Elementary School on Old Route 30 is pending, Chair Chris Santay announced at the supervisors’ board meeting Thursday. The prospective buyer/developer is not known.
The seller’s request for information about fire suppression options to serve a development prompted the supervisors to invite chiefs of the three departments serving Franklin to the meeting.
The supervisors asked that the chiefs confer and offer their opinions on placement of fire hydrants and firefighting water requirements.
“This is a first for Franklin. This is all new to us and we want to be sure to do it right,” Santay said.
He observed the sketch plan shows homes in close proximity, which could increase hazards to neighboring properties if a fire breaks out in a residence.
In further discussion with the fire chiefs, the board agreed to advocate with Adams emergency service officials to keep lines of responsibility as currently drawn.
A consultant contracted by the county has recommended the far southwest corner of the township be shifted to primary coverage by the South Mountain fire department.
The chiefs of Cashtown, Buchanan Valley, and Arendtsville departments all agreed it would complicate matters to involve a fourth company in the township’s territory.
Michael Spielman of Buchanan Valley said the current arrangement for coverage has been in place since 1985 and “there have been no issues.”
Supervisor Henry Crushong said he is hearing other municipalities are balking at proposed reconfigurations of emergency service responsibility lines.
“I’ve got a feeling a lot of townships will offer pushback,” he said.
The road master agreed.
“The county has hired somebody to fix something that’s not broken,” said Curtis MacBeth, road crew foreman.
The supervisors authorized Solicitor Bernard Yannetti to issue a letter urging Franklin’s current lines of responsibility be maintained.
Paving, no bridge
After reviewing bids, the supervisors voted unanimously to move ahead with resurfacing two miles of township roads at a cost of $269,000.
A paving contract for $97,226 was awarded to AAA Paving and Excavating of Waynesboro, with the remainder of the cost being materials.
Anticipated for June, the work will take place on portions of Church Road, and White Pine, Rhododendron, West Mountain Top, and Glenwood drives.
Also authorized was line-painting on various roads in the township, at a cost of $14,000. To stay within the township’s budget for the project, fewer miles than planned will receive new center lines. The work will be performed by Alpha Space Control of Chambersburg.
Bids have been sought to replace a bridge on Bottom Road, but no companies are willing to bid on the project at this time. Informed a 10-month lead time is required, the supervisors agreed to request bids in August so the work may be scheduled for next summer.
Trash fee hike protested
Township resident Jack Milne complained during the public comments session of the burden imposed on people by the steep hike in trash collection fees. Santay confirmed the township has received other complaints.
Franklin joined five other municipalities in northwestern Adams County to negotiate a new three-year contract with Waste Collection, said Santay. The company cited increases in fuel, labor, maintenance, and dumping fees as reasons for the increase.
Milne said he fears some residents will resort to illegal burning to avoid paying for trash removal.
“I get it,” Santay said. “I’m sorry you’re feeling the squeeze.”
The supervisors’ next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 5, at 7 p.m.
