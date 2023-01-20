Fortune smiled on the cast and crew of “A Gettysburg Christmas” during the second day of filming. Unlike the first day when the scenes were mostly outdoors and there was just a slight chill in the air, Thursday saw actors and crew inside, out of the day’s rain.
The doors of the Lark store on Lincoln Square were shuttered to the public to allow uninterrupted filming of the movie “A Gettysburg Christmas” Thursday.
Although it was a bit of a tight squeeze managing to get all the people mostly comfortably arranged inside the shop, they worked together like a well-oiled, professional troupe.
Still, as mentioned in the tales of the first day of filming, there was a lot of hurry-up-and-wait. It seems to be the stock in trade of filmmaking; the folks seem to scarcely, if at all, notice the waits. Apparently, this is the norm when making a movie.
But, once again the amity amongst the people was evident. Actors Sean Faris and Tom Vera were as at ease with one another on the set as off. The level of friendship witnessed during a lunch break as the men chatted about their lives transcended to their actions before the camera. They truly appeared to be just a couple of buddies out shopping, despite going through the same actions and saying the same words during the intercourse numerous times.
Sitting at the elbow of Director Bo Brinkman allowed for a slightly more in-depth glimpse into the movie world, particularly about the myriad details that must be watched during filming each scene.
Simple things such as the angle of a cap, a few strands of hair wisping about, the placement of an item in the scene, each detail is scrutinized. Brinkman and many others made note of the minute details, setting and resetting scenes, seeking perfection.
Makeup was touched up; hair was fluffed and sprayed — not too much spray that would prevent it from bobbing naturally when the actor moved, but just the right amount to prevent it from dropping across his face as he bent; caps were adjusted and readjusted so they sat at the exact position each time the camera rolled.
Katie Engle from McSherrystown was on hand to keep everyone’s makeup perfect. Somehow she saw miniscule variations in the makeup, and a dab and swipe later she would give a nod of approval.
To the untrained eye of those uninitiated in the trade, there was such a tiny difference it would have gone unnoticed. To Katie, the actors, director, producer and countless other people required to make a movie, these were critical points. To those with experience in the film industry, it’s all in the fine details, which they are carefully monitoring to make “A Gettysburg Christmas” the perfect holiday and destination movie.
D.K. Thomas, editor, may be contacted at dthomas@gettysburgtimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.