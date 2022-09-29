Cumberland Township supervisors Tuesday voted 3-2 to reject a preliminary land development plan for a 112-apartment complex proposed on the former Gettysburg Country Club site.
“An appeal is probably likely,” attorney Jeremy Frey said after the vote. He represented the Trone Family Trust of Hanover, which seeks to develop the Residence at Willoughby Run complex at Country Club Lane and Chambersburg Road (U.S. Route 30), adjacent to National Park Service (NPS) property.
Frey cautioned that he had not yet consulted with his client about the possibility of an appeal.
Voting in the minority were supervisors Steve Toddes and Christine Biggins. After the meeting, both expressed concern about potential litigation because state law requires approval if a plan complies with township ordinances.
“It’s not that I was for it,” Toddes said after the meeting. He chairs the board of supervisors.
Biggins, also speaking after the meeting, called the vote “frustrating” because “I share the values” expressed by numerous project opponents. She also lamented the lack of additional time for study.
State law deems plans approved as submitted if not acted on within 90 days of receipt, township Solicitor Sam Wiser told the supervisors. Tuesday’s meeting was the supervisors’ last opportunity to approve, approve with conditions, or deny the application, he said.
The vote took place before an audience of approximately 100 that spilled from the meeting room into the hallway at the township complex on Fairfield Road (Pa. Route 116).
Seventeen audience members spoke over the course of an hour, all opposing the project, and all receiving applause.
Speakers repeatedly expressed concerns about traffic safety, battlefield preservation, water pressure, demolition of a swimming pool and tennis courts, and potential effects on the existing neighborhood of single-family homes.
In addition to residents, speakers included several Gettysburg College students and professors who cited the site’s historical value, as did two people who said they had driven from New Jersey and western Pennsylvania to support battlefield preservation.
Township Manager Ben Thomas read a list of numerous written communications received by the township, including local petitions with hundreds of signatures and thousands of online petition signatures submitted by the American Battlefield Trust. Two communications favored the project, citing a need for affordable housing, he said.
Numerous opponents have spoken during recent meetings of the supervisors and the township’s planning commission. The latter this month recommended the supervisors not permit the development.
The denial motion cited concerns expressed by the township’s engineering firm, KPI Technology, about topics including water service, and finalization of a highway occupancy permit.
The proposal complies with the township’s zoning ordinance, but technical questions remain relevant to the township’s subdivision and land development ordinance, KPI engineer Tim Knoebel said.
Frey told the supervisors the township’s density regulations would permit 164 units on the 14.5-acre site, rather than the proposed 112, and an easement granted at NPS’s request limits the height of the proposed buildings.
He also noted the developer’s recent withdrawal of a request for simultaneous preliminary and final approval, meaning the supervisors were voting only on a preliminary plan.
During 40 years as a resident of the neighborhood, Barb Zimmerman said she “never could imagine” anything like the proposed project and urged the supervisors “to see and hear how we feel” because “we are the ones who will live with this.”
Resident Michele Jewell said she would not have bought her home more than 22 years ago if the apartment complex had been there.
A recent traffic study reflects current conditions and excludes effects of additional residents, including potential crashes, resident Lesa Bird said.
Resident Laura Mares cited traffic concerns, claiming it was the site of important troop movements.
