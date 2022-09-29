Cumberland Township supervisors Tuesday voted 3-2 to reject a preliminary land development plan for a 112-apartment complex proposed on the former Gettysburg Country Club site.

“An appeal is probably likely,” attorney Jeremy Frey said after the vote. He represented the Trone Family Trust of Hanover, which seeks to develop the Residence at Willoughby Run complex at Country Club Lane and Chambersburg Road (U.S. Route 30), adjacent to National Park Service (NPS) property.

 

