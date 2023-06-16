Two new officers are to join the Gettysburg Borough Police Department after completion of their academy training.
The borough council without dissent Monday approved the conditional hiring of Alec Lardarello and Joshua Chilcote as entry-level patrol officers.
The additions would bring the department to its full council-authorized strength of 10 patrol officers, two detectives, two sergeants, and Chief Robert Glenny, Borough Manager Charles Gable said.
The hirings would be effective at the beginning of July, but the new officers are unlikely to complete their training and assume full-time duties for several months, Gable said.
Council members thanked borough personnel who moved the hiring quickly through the Civil Service Commission process. Officials showed “lots of hustle,” council Vice President Matt Moon said.
In March, the council took action to facilitate the hiring of police officers, changing civil service rules and regulations to allow people to become borough employees while still completing police academy training.
The council’s action at that time made clear people hired as “cadets” will not be members of the union representing borough police officers until they attain state certification and are sworn.
With municipalities across the nation struggling to hire officers, it makes sense to take steps to “entice folks to enter the profession,” Gable said in March.
National Night Out
In other police business, Glenny said National Night Out activities to strengthen the connection between officers and the community are planned Aug. 1 in the Gettysburg Rec Park off Long Lane.
The event is to feature a live band, food trucks, door prizes, a dunk tank, fire company activities, and information from a variety of community organizations, Glenny said.
Activities are planned between 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., he said.
Skateboards on streets
During the meeting’s public comment period, borough resident Timothy Layes said he had “issues” with police officers telling him he could not use his motorized skateboard on streets.
The device he rides, which he displayed, “can go as fast as traffic” and should not pose a problem, he claimed.
Use of electric skateboards, long boards, and scooters is on the rise, especially among younger people such as college students, Layes said.
State law determines what kinds of vehicles can be used on public roads, council President Wesley Heyser said.
Making any changes in that regard is “beyond our legal authority,” he said.
Bike safety in alley
Also offering public comment, three people rose to advocate for one of several options under consideration for potentially making part of Racehorse Alley one-way.
The matter has been under discussion for months in connection with plans for proposed grant-funded safety, drainage, lighting, and other improvements. Further discussion is expected during the council’s next workshop meeting at 7 p.m. June 26 in the borough hall, 59 E. High St., Heyser said.
Advocating for an option called the “Franklin funnel” on grounds that it would most effectively reduce vehicular traffic and increase safety for bicyclists and pedestrians were Tom Jolin, a co-founder of Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian Inc. (HAPBI), borough resident Dafna Reiner, and HAPBI Treasurer Michael Bramel.
The funnel would make the alley one-way eastward from Chambersburg Street to Franklin Street and westward from Washington Street to Franklin, funneling all traffic to Franklin.
Other options include making the alley one-way either eastbound or westbound between Chambersburg and Washington and changing left-turn rules at Washington.
The funnel would be the best means of making sure the alley is “a safe way across town and to downtown” for walkers and bicyclists, especially in an era when drivers of vehicles seem to be growing more aggressive toward bicyclists, Reiner said.
Many drivers see the alley as a time-saver when crossing town, but repeated timed rides indicate any time saved is minimal on average, and “more a perception than a reality,” Bramel claimed. He planned to take more rides to gather more data, he said.
Work on the alley is “critical” not only for safety and to continue the ongoing Gettysburg Inner Loop bicycle-pedestrian trail, but also to end the necessity of traffic impinging on private property along the narrow alley, Jolin said.
Readers may contact Jim Hale at jhale@gettysburgtimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.