A divided Gettysburg Borough Council Monday set the stage for Racehorse Alley to become one-way westbound from North Washington Street to Buford Avenue (U.S. Route 30).
The earliest the change could take effect would be near the end of 2024, borough engineer Chad Clabaugh said.
Traffic in the alley now runs both ways between Buford and Washington. Drivers often use the alley as a shortcut around congestion on Chambersburg Street.
Upending an apparent consensus reached last month, the council split 4-3 Monday to choose the westbound plan and reject a concept called the “Franklin funnel.” The latter would have made the alley one-way eastbound from Buford and one-way westbound from Washington, forcing all traffic onto Chambersburg Street via North Franklin Street.
Council members voting for the funnel were Vice President Matthew Moon, Chad-Alan Carr, and Patricia Lawson. Those voting against were President Wesley Heyser, Christopher Berger, Judith Butterfield, and John Lawver.
After that vote, Moon moved for the westbound plan, with Berger seconding.
The decision was contingent on grant funding and a right-of-way issue being finalized.
Clabaugh said one property owner along the alley, SPG Capital, agreed to provide two additional feet needed for a “contra-flow lane” that would allow two-way bicycle traffic. Gettysburg College had yet to determine whether it would also provide two feet along its warehouse property, he said.
During a workshop meeting last month, Moon, Carr, Lawson, and Butterfield expressed support for the funnel. Heyser and Lawver were not present then, but Moon said they told him they opposed any changes to the traffic pattern. Berger said he would prefer to see the alley made one-way westbound.
The council has been discussing the alley’s flow for months in connection with efforts to gain grants to extend the Gettysburg Inner Loop (GIL) bicycle-pedestrian trail along the alley, install amenities such as lighting, and improve drainage infrastructure. Members have also discussed vehicles heading in opposite directions must veer off the narrow right-of-way and onto private property, potentially creating a liability risk for the borough.
Lawver said Monday the funnel would add to the “frustration” of trying to get across town and greatly increase congestion on Chambersburg, especially in the absence of a left-turn lane on Franklin.
If the funnel were imposed, “you’re really going to hear from people,” Berger said.
Mayor Rita Frealing agreed and said the funnel would spur people to vote in the next election.
Carr said he would welcome additional voters, that alleys by definition are meant to serve the properties along them rather than function as thoroughfares, adding the alley to the GIL would “beautify the town.”
Heyser said it has long been clear the council would have to make a choice about the alley, and it would be a “political decision,” though not a “partisan” one, as well as a policy matter.
The council has welcomed the contributions of Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian Inc. (HABPI) to completing previous portions of the GIL, but the interests of nonprofit organization and the borough do not always “overlap,” Heyser said. While the funnel would reduce the alley’s use by vehicles, it would also create “a rather impractical traffic plan,” he said.
Heyser said there is a “projection” that making Racehorse into a “bicycle-pedestrian oasis” would draw businesses into the alley, “but I really don’t see it. There was a comparison to the Netherlands, but Racehorse Alley is not going to look like the positive parts of Amsterdam.”
Instead, Heyser charged, “it’s always going to be more like Amsterdam in terms of the narcotics consumption and trading that occur in that area.”
Better lighting and more attention might help improve such issues, but funneling traffic to Franklin would not, Heyser said.
Carr agreed about the lighting’s potential effects.
Lawson said the matter of vehicles veering onto private property is something “we can’t just let go.”
Heyser said he would support the funnel if he thought safety a major concern, but as a longtime firefighter, he said there is no significant history of crashes in the alley.
Also in regard to traffic congestion, Lawver claimed cameras atop the Gettysburg Hotel on Lincoln Square were shut off years ago, curtailing the computerized traffic light system’s ability to expedite the flow of vehicles away from the square.
Borough Public Works Director Robert Harbaugh said he would check on the cameras.
The proposed grant funding package for the alley project is also connected to a proposal to improve drainage and widen sidewalks on North Washington. Clabaugh said construction would include boring under the CSX Railroad tracks to install a 40-inch casing to carry a 30-inch stormwater line and a 12-inch water main.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.