Stormy weather struck Adams County Thursday afternoon, downing branches and wires at many locations.
Shortly after 5 p.m., 2,174 Met-Ed customers were without power in the county, including 395 in East Berlin, 470 in Franklin Township, 303 in Hamilton Township, 218 in New Oxford, 293 in Oxford Township, and 422 in Reading Township, according to the utility’s website.
At the same time, 1,099 Adams Electric Cooperative customers were without power, including 602 near U.S. Route 30 on the county’s western edge and 963 in the Lake Meade area, according to the utility’s webpage.
A tree fell on a house on Woods Road, but no fire department services were needed, according to United Hook and Ladder Fire Chief Steve Rabine. Authorities were dispatched at 3:55 p.m. to the location near Rolling Lane in Hamilton Township, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services’ Live Incident Status webpage.
Issues such as downed wires, traffic hazards, and utility problems were reported at numerous locations, according to the webpage.
Some of the locations were Evergreen Way and Spigot Valley Road in Franklin Township; Fish and Game Road in Reading Township; York Road and Carlisle Pike in Berwick Township; Quaker Church Road in Latimore Township; Locust Lane in Mount Pleasant Township; Red Hill Road and Hanover Street in Oxford Township; and Pa. Route 194 and Primrose Lane in Hamilton Township.
At 5:37 p.m., the National Weather Service (NWS) at State College issued a warning for eastern Adams until 6 p.m. after a “severe thunderstorm was located over McSherrystown, moving northeast at 55 mph,” with potential dangers including 60 mph gusts and “penny size hail.”
Earlier, the NWS issued a warning for southeastern Adams County after “a severe thunderstorm was located over Littlestown, moving north at 20 mph” at 3:11 pm., with possible dangers including “60 mph wind gusts” that could damage roofs and trees, and the potential for “quarter size hail.”
Also earlier, the NWS issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Adams and numerous other counties, lasting until 9 p.m. A watch means conditions made such storms possible.
