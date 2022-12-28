A 14-foot-tall rendition of Abraham Lincoln’s stovepipe hat will be raised Saturday in Gettysburg’s Lincoln Square to ring in the new year – in similar fashion to the famous ball drop in New York City’s Time Square.

Following the event’s hiatus for the past three years, Gettysburg Alive, a subsidiary of Gettysburg Pride, is organizing a community-centric 2023 New Year’s Eve celebration in Lincoln Square on Saturday, according to Patti Robinson, who cofounded the event with Keith George, owner of Purple Piggy Toys and Gifts.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.