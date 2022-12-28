A 14-foot-tall rendition of Abraham Lincoln’s stovepipe hat will be raised Saturday in Gettysburg’s Lincoln Square to ring in the new year – in similar fashion to the famous ball drop in New York City’s Time Square.
Following the event’s hiatus for the past three years, Gettysburg Alive, a subsidiary of Gettysburg Pride, is organizing a community-centric 2023 New Year’s Eve celebration in Lincoln Square on Saturday, according to Patti Robinson, who cofounded the event with Keith George, owner of Purple Piggy Toys and Gifts.
During the countdown, the 14-foot-tall, 10-foot-wide hat, made of aluminum and covered in black material, will rise 40 feet above Lincoln Square, Robinson said. Lights on the hat will display “2023,” she said.
Fireworks by Starfire Corp will go off 50-foot-tall scissor lifts at midnight, exploding at a closer proximity than in the past but remaining a safe distance from buildings and people, Robinson said.
“My overall goal is to bring the community together,” said Robinson, who serves as board president of Mediation Services of Adams County. “I am a community mediator. I don’t just mediate people that come to me.”
Robinson wants people to set aside their differences for “Gettysburg New Year’s Celebration and Fireworks” and come together as one.
“We don’t have to be divided,” Robinson added. “We can still be together. Those things are the most important to me.”
Local welder Chris Thompson of Thompson’s Welding and Custom Fabrication made Lincoln’s aluminum hat at cost for $2,000 with the assistance of his twin sons, Braydon and Chase, according to Robinson.
The 16th U.S. President, known for the Gettysburg Address speech delivered on Nov. 19, 1863, often used his hat to communicate with people and would keep notes in it, Robinson learned from research.
“It’s just half of a hat,” Robinson said. “We can control it more, since it is going up high.”
Production, including the raising of the hat, will be done by Ben Bryson of Entertainment Production Systems and Services, according to Robinson.
WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital President Michael A. Cogliano “will serve as Gettysburg’s Dick Clark,” and introduce Gettysburg Mayor Rita Frealing to share remarks, according to Robinson.
Along with food trucks and restaurants staying open, music by HD Entertainment will start Saturday at 6 p.m., Robinson said.
Christ Lutheran Church, 30 Chambersburg St., will hold an Open House event throughout Saturday night and provide a place of warmth for families, according to a press release issued by the church.
Free entertainment will be offered at the church beginning at 7 p.m., with magician John Wolfe performing “Feats of Magic.”
Other entertainment includes Pomona’s Trio at 8:15 p.m., The Willys Trio at 9:30 p.m., and a community sing-along led by Nancy Gable at 10:30 p.m.
The church will hold a brief worship service at 11 p.m. “to thank God for the blessings of 2022 and to see God’s guidance in the year to come,” according to the release.
Free refreshments will be provided, including cookies, hot mulled cider, hot chocolate, and more, the release reads.
Following the magic show at Christ Lutheran Church, children can head over to Lincoln Square to raise their own large Lincoln balloon hat up 25 feet off the ground in their separate countdown with fireworks displaying on a 15-foot screen, Robinson said.
“By 8 p.m., they will have their New Year’s Eve,” Robinson said, adding that they can enjoy the event before their bedtime.
As this is a busy time of year for George’s shop, Robinson was not sure on the future of making the celebration an annual event.
“We hope to make it a regular event,” Robinson said. “We have a lot of decision to make.”
In the past, the Adams County Arts Council organized the annual New Year’s celebration in Lincoln Square, according to Gettysburg Times archives.
Lincoln Square and streets one block adjacent to the square will close to traffic starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Robinson said, noting that detour maps are located on the organization’s website, gettysburgalive.com.
A pub crawl called Drinkin’ with Lincoln is slated to begin at 3 p.m. Saturday at Pointe Pub at Federal Pointe Inn. Details on the pub crawl will be available on Gettysburg Alive’s website.
