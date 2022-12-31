‘A Gettysburg Christmas’ cast announceThe stars have aligned and are set to shine in Adams County when the cast of “A Gettysburg Christmas” comes to town.

Kate Vernon, Lee Majors, Kelley Jackle, Tom Vera, Jake Busey, Bruce Boxleitner, Sarah Burkett, and Sean Faris will play the starring roles in the holiday film written and directed by Bo Brinkman. Filming is slated to begin next month.

 

