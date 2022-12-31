‘A Gettysburg Christmas’ cast announceThe stars have aligned and are set to shine in Adams County when the cast of “A Gettysburg Christmas” comes to town.
Kate Vernon, Lee Majors, Kelley Jackle, Tom Vera, Jake Busey, Bruce Boxleitner, Sarah Burkett, and Sean Faris will play the starring roles in the holiday film written and directed by Bo Brinkman. Filming is slated to begin next month.
Vernon, a 61-year-old Canadian-born actress, is no stranger to Christmas-themed films having been cast in two in 2021. Vernon is also known for her television work, including guest, regular and recurring character roles in Battlestar Galactica, Bones, Star Trek: Voyager, and Nash Bridges, amongst others.
In “A Gettysburg Christmas,” Vernon will play Caroline, mother of main character Hope.
Majors, now 83, who boasts a long Hollywood history, is possibly most recognized as Major Steve Austin in The Six Million Dollar Man. His roles in The Fall Guy and Scrooged are equally memorable to the Boomer generation. With myriad credits since he first stepped in front of the camera in the 1960s, Majors will play Charley, the Christmas spirit, arguably the most important persona in the production.
Jackle, 33, is an actress and singer/songwriter from Sacramento, Calif. Active on her high school stage, she pursued higher education at the University of Southern California, joining the school’s SoCal VoCals, an award-winning a cappella group.
Jackle is cast as Hope, a central character in “A Gettysburg Christmas.”
Vera, 36, lives in Texas where he worked in the oil industry while pursuing local and independent acting projects. He was cast in the lead role of Bruce Stryker in the 2020 production of Narco Sub.
“In a Gettysburg Christmas,” Vera is cast as Ryan, Hope’s brother.
Busey, 51, son of famed actor Gary Busey, is no stranger to film sets, hopping from one to another throughout his childhood. Busey’s first role was when he was 5, appearing in Straight Time. After college, Busey got down to business in Los Angeles and began building his acting resume.
Busey will portray Sam the bartender in the upcoming production being filmed in Gettysburg and around Adams County.
Boxleitner, now 72, has starred in numerous silver screen hits, as well as television shows throughout his long film career. Boxleitner’s roles in Scarecrow and Mrs. King and Babylon 5 are arguably some of his best working, launching him into the hearts and homes of people across the country. In 2003, he worked on the set of Gods and Generals with “A Gettysburg Christmas” scriptwriter and producer Bo Brinkman.
Boxleitner, “a close, personal friend” according to Brinkman, is cast as Ron, the father of the character Hope.
Best known for her roles in Phaedra and Rebel Without a Crew: The Series, Burkett’s webpage indicates she “has also appeared in numerous short films, music videos, stage productions, musical revues and commercials.”
Burkett is cast as Emily, the brother Ryan’s girlfriend in “A Gettysburg Christmas.”
Faris, a 40-year-old Houston native, will play Nick, Army buddy of the brother Ryan character and love interest of the main female character Hope.
A versatile actor, Faris has racked up credits for a Hallmark Valentine’s movie, Sleepover, Forever Strong, Pearl Harbor, and Yours, Mine and Ours, to name just a few. Television credits also include Smallville, One Tree Hill and Boston Public.
Filming is expected to begin in January at locations in downtown Gettysburg, as well as throughout the county. Background shots have already been filmed during such popular events as the annual Tuba Fest. To bring a bit of cheer to the cast as they visit Gettysburg, and add to the character of the town as the film is being shot, residents and businesses in town are asked to leave their Christmas decorations up throughout January.
