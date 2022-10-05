A resolution regarding real estate taxes, a requirement of Pennsylvania Act 57, will be up for a vote at the next Gettysburg school board meeting, officials said Monday.
Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Superintendent Jason Perrin mentioned the resolution as an informational item that did not require action at Monday’s meeting. The informational item included a document providing background on Act 57; a copy of the resolution is on the district’s website.
Act 57 was signed into law on July 11, and “requires school districts that impose a real estate tax to adopt a resolution between October 9, 2022 and January 7, 2023 to comply with the law,” according to the document.
“Act 57 of 2022 is intended to remedy the situation when a new property owner does not receive a real estate tax bill (presumably because the bill was sent to the prior owners), and only learns of the real estate taxes owed through a delinquency notice. Act 57 amends the Local Tax Collection Act. It requires tax collectors of local governments’ real estate taxes to waive the imposition of penalties, interest and other charges for the late payment of real estate taxes in certain limited instances,” the document reads.
Act 57 will be in effect for the July 1, 2023, tax bills, according to GASD Business Manager Belinda Wallen.
The background document on GASD’s website outlines what taxpayers must do to qualify under Act 57. Within 12 months of acquiring the property, the taxpayer must fill out a waiver form, proving their acquisition “and that they are the owner of the taxed property,” the document reads.
An affirmation form must be signed by the taxpayer indicating they did not receive the real estate tax bill for the property, and the taxpayer is responsible for paying “the entire amount of the face value of the real estate taxes owed on the property at the time the waiver form is submitted,” according to the document.
Under Act 57, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development has been tasked to create a waiver form for local governments and tax collectors to provide taxpayers.
Following approval, GASD plans to work with tax collectors “to comply with the resolution and Act 57 of 2022 for the 2023-2024 fiscal/tax year,” according to the document.
The resolution will be up for a vote at the GASD Board meeting on Oct. 17, at 7 p.m., in the district’s administration building, Perrin said.
During the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting, Sandy Hartzell, a public school teacher in a nearby district, spoke of her appreciation for the teachers her children had during their time at GASD.
The district “is lucky to have committed, wonderful teachers,” especially when many Pennsylvania schools are facing challenges with opening their doors due to the shortage of teachers, said Hartzell.
“All the teachers I know, and all of my colleagues are doing extraordinary work, and I would trust any of them to teach my own children, but today, many of my colleagues are considering quitting because of the expectations administrators, politicians and parents that have little to do with caring for and teaching children,” Hartzell said. “Teachers’ mental and physical health is no more frivolous than is our children’s mental and physical health.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.