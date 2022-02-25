Cumberland Township is moving toward new leadership in its police department.
Township supervisors set the stage Tuesday with several unanimous staffing decisions, ratifying Sgt. Matthew Trostel’s previously-announced appointment to serve as acting chief, appointing Patrolman Joshua Rosenberger as acting sergeant, and hiring a former Gettysburg police officer, Jered Marshall.
Once the chief’s slot is permanently filled, the department’s staffing will be at its full authorized level, Trostel said after the meeting.
As each was appointed, the officers received applause from the audience, which included members of their families.
Trostel has been with the department for 18 years and has been a sergeant since 2013 as well as a “very educated firearms instructor” and field training officer, Supervisor Christine Biggins said. The supervisors set Trostel’s compensation as acting chief at $42.26 per hour, not including benefits.
Rosenberger has been with the department since 2012 and is a Taser and pepper-spray instructor and a field training officer.
Marshall is a U.S. Army veteran with six years of police experience, including his service in Gettysburg and, most recently, Taneytown, Md., Trostel said.
Chief search on
The supervisors formally accepted the voluntary retirement of the former police chief, Don Boehs, who had cited staffing as a factor in his decision to accept a position as a deputy with the Adams County Sheriff’s office.
The supervisors also hired a consultant to review the department’s structure and assist in the search for a permanent chief. The Camacho Consulting firm, led by current Chambersburg Police Chief Ron Camacho, is to receive between $3,500 and $5,700 for the service.
Police staffing has been a focus of public comment during several recent supervisors’ meetings, with residents expressing concern for officers’ and the public’s safety and well-being as authorized slots remained empty. One commenter Tuesday said other area townships lack police departments and suggested formation of a regional department as a way to take some strain off Cumberland’s officers.
At several meetings, residents have handed the former chief cash donations for the department. The department received a $1,000 cash donation after Tuesday’s meeting from a person who wished to remain anonymous.
Key to complete staffing is the end of the township’s contract with Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) to provide a school resource officer (SRO). The supervisors were unanimous Tuesday in terminating the contract, allowing an officer to return to the township full time. The GASD board cancelled the contract earlier this month after the then-SRO posted a video containing a crude joke on social media.
Keefer praised
Patrolman Rich Keefer’s actions during a recent medical emergency received praise during the meeting’s public comment portion.
Gettysburg Times Publisher Harry Hartman lauded Keefer for the care he took of Times employee Marlin Shorb at the newspaper’s building in the township and at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, where Shorb passed away.
In written comments, Hartman commended Keefer “for everything you have done for this community as an officer and for everything you did to keep my friend and my co-worker Marlin alive. You and your fellow officers are one of the things that make Cumberland Township a great place to live and do business.”
Township residents should “sleep better at night knowing that we have a finely trained police officer like Rich Keefer on duty. It is also great to know that our township police are equipped with a defibrillator and can save lives when needed,” Hartman wrote.
The response of Cumberland police and Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services demonstrate “what a caring and strong community that we have,” he wrote.
