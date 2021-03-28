A Hanover man was declared dead at the scene of a three-vehicle crash Saturday at East Berlin and Peepytown roads, Adams County Chief Deputy Coroner Francis Dutrow said.

John Sharp, 74, was aboard a Harley-Davidson motorcycle involved in the 2:38 p.m. crash about 2.5 miles west of East Berlin, according to Reading Township Police Officer in Charge William Ceravola.

