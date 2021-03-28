Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Rain and wind early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain and wind early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.