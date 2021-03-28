CRASH — Reading Township Police Officer in Charge William Ceravola picks up part of the headlight assembly of a motorcycle involved in a crash Saturday on Pa. Route 234. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
A member of the Pennsylvania State Police reconstruction unit takes measurements Saturday at the scene of a fatal crash on East Berlin Road (Pa. Route 234). He is standing beside a Lincoln MKZ that was eastbound before the crash at Peepytown Road.
An SUV, a car, and a motorcycle were involved in a crash at the intersection of Pa. Route 234 and Peppytown Road about 2:38 p.m. Saturday. The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.
CRASH — Reading Township Police Officer in Charge William Ceravola picks up part of the headlight assembly of a motorcycle involved in a crash Saturday on Pa. Route 234. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
A member of the Pennsylvania State Police reconstruction unit takes measurements Saturday at the scene of a fatal crash on East Berlin Road (Pa. Route 234). He is standing beside a Lincoln MKZ that was eastbound before the crash at Peepytown Road.
An SUV, a car, and a motorcycle were involved in a crash at the intersection of Pa. Route 234 and Peppytown Road about 2:38 p.m. Saturday. The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.