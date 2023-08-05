The Eisenhower Drive Extension project could displace residents and businesses located within its right-of-way plans, according to officials.
Residents and business owners have not been notified yet because officials are still developing the plans for the project, according to Ben Singer, the project manager for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), District 8.
“We don’t want to send notifications early and find out we don’t need their property,” said Singer. “We wait until the final right-of-way plans have been reviewed and approved. We want to make sure to do it right the first time.”
Construction for the project is slated to begin in mid-2026 because it is “going to take a couple years” to go through right-of-way process, according to Singer.
The project calls for extending and widening Eisenhower Drive from High Street in Hanover to west of McSherrystown, including a bridge over the CSX railway tracks.
“For this project, there are potentially several scenarios. Some residents may lose their entire property or part of their property,” Singer said. “There is potential for taking their entire property, house, or business. For those properties, the process takes a lot more time.”
Singer said there are benefits property owners are entitled to if they are required to relocate, but he could not share details since it is not something he directly deals with in his role.
Charlotte Shaffer, chair of the Conewago Township board of supervisors, had not received any updates from those involved with the project.
“I do not support eminent domain by any means,” Shaffer said. “I’m not aware of anyone receiving letters of eminent domain. There were notices put out that they were doing surveying a couple months ago.”
Shaffer said she believes the project could impact property lines, but she was not sure how far it goes into some areas in the project paths.
Shaffer said it would be “beneficial” if project officials could “communicate updates even if there are no updates” with the township, so the information reaches their residents who could see the impact.
“With the project going through the municipality, I think they do owe us the courtesy of giving us a regular update,” Shaffer said. “Direct communication would be appreciated.”
The Adams County Transportation Planning Organization recently approved Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) amendments, including a $2.8 million increase for the Eisenhower Drive Extension project.
Singer said the additional cost stemmed from the final design, and the need to purchase stream and wetland mitigation credits, which came from the environmental study.
The construction cost for the project is estimated at a little over $50 million, according to Singer.
From Singer’s perspective, the engineering part “is relatively simple,” while the right-of-way process “is going to take the longest to achieve,” he said.
The project has been proposed as a solution to rush hour traffic congestion west of Hanover, which PennDOT’s analysis concluded also results in a high number of wrecks.
Singer said the goal is to “improve safety around McSherrystown and Conewago Township.”
Earlier this year, Singer said the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) issued a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for the project. This means the FHWA “determined that the Eisenhower Drive Extension Project will have no significant impact to the human environment,” the document reads.
“The primary purpose of the project is to facilitate safe and efficient travel within the project area to meet both the current and future transportation needs of the area,” the FONSI document reads. “Anticipated transportation improvements will reduce congestion and accommodate planned growth throughout this portion of the region, including a reduction in impacts of truck and commuter traffic within the project area.”
Another timely factor for the project is the bridge over the CSX railroad, since it requires railroad coordination, according to Singer. As a new crossing, Singer said, “there are extra steps that need to be completed to get approval from the railroad.”
For over 20 years, the project has been under discussion due to Hanover Area Transportation Planning identifying the need for a major east-west artery to expedite traffic flow.
