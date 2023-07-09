Three people were injured in a multiple-vehicle wreck on Emmitsburg Road at Ridge Road Saturday afternoon, according to a release issued by Cumberland Police Sgt. Joshua Rosenberger.
Cumberland Township Police were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash “with several injured subjects” at 4:10 p.m., according to Rosenberger.
“Upon arrival police determined 3 passenger cars and 1 motorcycle were involved in the crash,” Rosenberger said.
Three people were transported by emergency medical services to Gettysburg Hospital, and one vehicle was towed from the scene, he said.
Pennsylvania State Police assisted on scene, said Rosenberger, who noted police were still investigating the incident.
Additionally, Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, Fairfield and Gettysburg stations, Barlow Volunteer Fire Company, Gettysburg Fire Department and Vigilant Hose Company were dispatched to the crash site, according to Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
The call concluded at 6:18 p.m., according to ACDES.
