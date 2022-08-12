Conewago Valley School District administrators, teachers, and staff are eager for the new school year to begin, the district’s school board was assured on Monday.
The superintendent and her assistant, as well as principals and special education coordinators recounted efforts over the summer to prepare for the 2022-23 school year.
“Everybody is pulling together to welcome the Colonials back to school,” said Superintendent Sharon Perry. “It’s a joy to see it all come together and brings my greatest source of pride.”
New Assistant Superintendent Robert Walker said school employees “are champing at the bit to get started.”
The pair pointed to teachers’ participation in professional development, including over the summer months.
Officials noted steps taken to enhance school safety and expand student services, including mental health care.
They also gave accolades to the custodial, office and technology staff who have worked diligently to prepare for the start of school on Aug. 23.
Special Education Director Stephanie Corbin described the Student Assistance Program (SAP), which will make a team of trained teachers and staff who can respond to students who need extra support in every district building.
“It gives me goosebumps,” Corbin said in describing what she regards as a heightened measure of student care and assistance.
The district’s two elementary school principals, Autumn Zaminksi and Christopher Cobb, described visits they have made with kindergarten teachers to the homes of all incoming youngsters.
In their visit to new students’ homes, each child receives a T-shirt and personal welcome, they said. The visits also allow parents to get to know who will be teaching their children.
Athletic Director Doug Wherley was upbeat in his assessment that Conewago Valley can anticipate a good year, with increased numbers signing up for most sports.
Actions
Conewago Valley’s board conducts much of its work through its four committees, Finance, Curriculum, Personnel, and Properties and Supplies.
Each committee brought forward a list of recommendations, all of which were approved by unanimous votes of the nine board members.
A total of 38 personnel actions were taken, hiring teachers, aides, and administrative staff, as well as approving a few retirements and changes in areas of responsibility.
Thirteen property-related items were approved, including use of school facilities by a number of outside groups.
The Curriculum/Ways & Means Committee’s recommendations included matters such as field trips, the school schedule, and welcoming exchange students. The committee also recommended updates to district policies on sexual harassment.
In 2022-23, four international students will attend CVSD schools and live with district families. They hail from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Tanzania, and Austria.
Security
During public comments, local resident Adam Jones offered to pilot a new school safety mobile phone application his company has developed.
Moved by recent school shootings, Jones said he is offering the software to colleges and universities, including Gettysburg College.
In an emergency, the app would alert parents, administrators, and school safety officials to a developing situation, Jones said.
“What happened in Uvalde would not happen again” if his technology were adopted, he said.
Walker said he will follow up with Jones on the offer.
Special meeting
With projections for continuing student population growth, the school board is looking at options for future facility expansion.
On Monday, Aug. 15, the board will hold a special public meeting from 6 to 9 p.m. to discuss a feasibility study prepared by the Crabtree and Rohrbaugh architectural firm.
The next regular meeting of the board is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19, at 7:30 p.m. in the district office.
