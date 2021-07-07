Smoke inside the building led to a temporary closing of the Sheetz fuel station and convenience store along York Road (U.S. Route 30) Monday evening, according to Gettysburg Deputy Fire Chief Joe Temarantz.
Authorities were dispatched at 5:27 p.m. to the business at 30 Camp Letterman Drive, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
