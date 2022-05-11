A man was charged with attempted homicide in connection with a shooting late Tuesday in Gettysburg.
Raleek Brown, 35, was taken to Adams County Prison Wednesday afternoon, Gettysburg Borough Police Chief Robert Glenny said.
The arrest occurred without incident at Brown’s residence, Glenny said.
Brown was also charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, a felony count of being a felon in possession of firearm, and a misdemeanor charge of simple assault, Glenny said.
Officers were dispatched shortly before midnight Tuesday, Glenny said.
“More than one shot” was fired in the Tuesday night incident, which left one man wounded, Glenny said.
The shooting occurred in the area of Gilliland Alley between Racehorse Alley and West Railroad Street, he said. The area is a short distance west of Carlisle Street just north of Chambersburg Street.
The victim alleged “the suspect approached him in the alley,” where “an argument ensued and the suspect produced a handgun and shot at the victim a number of times, striking him at least once,” according to a release issued by police Wednesday morning.
The victim “sustained a small-caliber wound gunshot wound to his hip area,” according to the release.
The two men were “acquaintances” who both reside in the Gettysburg area, Glenny said.
Police found the victim “standing on the sidewalk in front of 29 York Street,” about half a block east of Lincoln Square, according to the release, which indicated he was “conscious and conversant. Officers on scene rendered first aid, controlling the bleeding” until emergency medical personnel arrived and transported the victim to a York-area hospital, police said.
Gettysburg, Cumberland Township, and Eastern Adams Regional police “canvassed the area” but did not immediately find the suspect, according to the release.
A dog trained to smell explosives was used along a route leading away from the area of the incident, but no gun had been found by early Wednesday evening, Glenny said.
A physical description provided by the victim gave police an idea who the suspect might be, Glenny said. The victim identified the alleged suspect, though he said he did not know the man’s name, Glenny said.
The arrest was due to good investigative work by detectives and patrol officers, Glenny said. The release and a post on the department’s Facebook page included a request for information from witnesses or other members of the public. Tips were received and were of some help, Glenny said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.