A new exhibit presents the life of “the most common soldier, those who served in the ranks” during the Civil War, Gettysburg National Military Park Museum Curator Greg Goodell said Friday.
“A Rough Coarse Life: The World of the Civil War Soldier” opened Friday at the Gettysburg National Military Park and Visitor Center.
It “personalizes” that world for park visitors, who often wonder what it would be like to stand in a soldier’s shoes, Goodell said.
Some of the exhibit’s more than 80 objects have “never been on public exhibition before,” Gettysburg Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer Wayne Motts said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Especially rare, Motts said, are a field desk “still packed with paperwork,” a backpack used by an elite “sharpshooter,” and the flag of a Pioneer military engineering unit.
Choosing artifacts to embody the exhibit’s eight themes was a creative challenge, Goodell said.
For example, the theme of Joining is represented by artifacts including a draft card, while Living’s artifacts include a set of dominoes, and Surviving’s artifacts include an artificial hand for an amputee.
Other themes and artifacts include: Serving, a bugle used at Union Gen. George Meade’s headquarters; Sustaining, a hardtack cracker still in one piece 159 years after the Battle of Gettysburg; Fighting, a hat and pocket watch struck by bullets; Dying, a surgical kit; and Remembering, a pennant reading “Reunited Gettysburg, PA” from the 1913 battle reunion here.
Playing continually in the exhibition space was a 1938 National Park Service film depicting that year’s reunion here, attended by more than 1,800 Civil War veterans, including some 65 who fought here. Like the pennant, the film focuses on “reconciliation,” “ignoring the issues of slavery and freedom,” according to a placard under the screen.
The exhibit includes artifacts, documents, and works of art from the park’s collection and from the foundation-owned collection formerly at the Civil War Museum of Philadelphia, Goodell said.
The pandemic interrupted work on the exhibit, which was completed largely within the last year, he said.
Park Superintendent Steven Sims called the exhibit a “great example” of collaboration between the park and foundation. A placard thanks Dick and Pat Morin for financial support.
The exhibit is the first new presentation in the space since 2019, Goodell said. It replaces a travelling Smithsonian Institution exhibit concerning the formation of American democracy, he said.
The exhibit is in the Gilder Lehrman Special Exhibits Gallery and is part of the Gettysburg Museum of the American Civil War in the visitor center. The latter, at 1195 Baltimore Pike, is owned and operated by the foundation in partnership with the park.
Admission to the exhibit is included with the purchase of film, Cyclorama, and museum tickets at the visitor center, according to a foundation release.
