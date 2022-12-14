Two Adams County courtrooms are getting furniture upgrades.
In July, Adams County commissioners unanimously approved the replacement of carrot-orange jury and staff chairs that date back to the mid-1970s in two courtrooms.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Two Adams County courtrooms are getting furniture upgrades.
In July, Adams County commissioners unanimously approved the replacement of carrot-orange jury and staff chairs that date back to the mid-1970s in two courtrooms.
However, commissioners recently approved an additional $11,462 quote for installation of 14 upholstered chairs from Tanner Furniture of Harrisburg to use in courtrooms 1 and 2.
This brings the total cost to $50,247 for 56 chairs, according to Don Fennimore, district court administrator.
The court has set aside funds to reimburse the general fund for this phase of the project, according to the Nov. 30 meeting agenda.
The updated total includes 28 juror seats and 28 moveable task chairs, Fennimore said, noting that each courtroom will have 14 juror seats and 14 task chairs.
The original count did not include an additional seven task chairs needed per courtroom for tipstaves and sheriff personnel, Fennimore said.
The project does not include gallery benches for the public, the judge’s bench, the court reporter’s chair, the witness chair, and the benches for incarcerated defendants, according to Fennimore.
During the pandemic, court officials learned they could not successfully socially distance jurors in the jury box and subsequently took note of the condition of courtroom seating when studying the space, Fennimore said.
“These are cushioned-based fabric-covered chairs and given their age, their condition and their appearance, it was decided we should look into replacing them with seating that would have more neutral color tones, have padding that is more comfortable and certainly, cleaner fabric,” he previously said in July.
The other seating for attorney tables and staff use are also the same age, noting they will be replaced for consistency in both courtrooms, he said.
The new light gray juror seating has already been installed and was available for use during the criminal trial term that began on Dec. 5, Fennimore said.
Adams County has 10 trial terms in a year with nine of them lasting two weeks and the final term going for one week, according to the county website.
Jury selection is typically finished on the first day any prospective juror is set to appear, the website reads.
Jurors may have completed their obligation to report for jury duty if they were not selected to serve, but those who are chosen “could serve up to three different trials during the trial term period,” according to the website.
The court does try “to limit a juror’s service to no more than five days during the two-week term,” the website reads.
Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.