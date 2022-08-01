New teachers
New elementary teachers introduced Monday to the Fairfield Area School Board are, from left: From left to right: Kaitlin Martin, first grade; Kathryn Miller, second grade; Emily Solalinde, second grade; Lily Kapfhammer, first grade. (Andrea Grabenstein/Gettysburg Times)

Fairfield Area School District (FASD) board members welcomed four newly hired elementary school teachers Monday.

The newcomers introduced themselves to the school board alongside a beaming support system of fellow teachers.

 

