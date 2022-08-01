Fairfield Area School District (FASD) board members welcomed four newly hired elementary school teachers Monday.
The newcomers introduced themselves to the school board alongside a beaming support system of fellow teachers.
Updated: August 1, 2022 @ 2:44 am
The newcomers introduced themselves to the school board alongside a beaming support system of fellow teachers.
The newcomers introduced themselves to the school board alongside a beaming support system of fellow teachers.
Kathryn Miller, of Gettysburg, will be teaching second grade and is a recent graduate of West Chester University.
Lily Kapfhammer, of Fairfield, is a Knights alumna and will be teaching first grade.
Kaitlin Martin, of Gettysburg, is a recent graduate of Mount Saint Mary’s University and will be teaching first grade.
Emily Solalinde, of Biglerville, was a long-term FASD substitute last year and will now be teaching second grade.
“I love this school district,” she said.
FASD marks the first full-time education position for all four teachers.
“Congratulations and welcome. It is so good to see new faces and familiar faces,” board President Jennifer Holtz said.
Board member Lisa Sturges expressed gratitude to the teachers for being ready and willing to come to Fairfield.
“Thank you so much,” she said.
As the Pennsylvania School Boards Association (PSBA) legislative chairperson, Sturges noted teacher shortages are still an ongoing concern across the state.
“Obviously, that’s not a problem here,” she said.
In other business, Superintendent Thomas Haupt presented highlights from the 2022-23 state budget approved July 8.
The $45.2 billion state budget includes $856.1 million in school subsidy increases, and of that number $525 million goes to basic education formula, $100 million will go to special education funding, and $6.1 million toward Career Technical Education (CTE) subsidy.
“All of those are increases over previous years,” he said.
In addition, $260 million will be available for grant funding, with $100 million earmarked for school based mental health through Ready to Learn block grants and will flow through the Department of Education.
Through a general fund appropriation, $100 million has been allocated toward school safety and security through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), and $60 million is set aside for pre-kindergarten accounts, he said.
More information is expected from the Pennsylvania Department of Education in regard to “some pretty historic funding for education,” Haupt said.
In other business:
• Following the district’s enrollment of its 60th kindergartener, Haupt said he will recommend next month that the board hire a new kindergarten teacher to the board next month. FASD currently has three teachers for 60 kindergarten students. “That is a relatively high number for five-year-olds,” he said.
• Lauren Clark was reappointed as the board’s secretary.
• The school board will next meet Aug. 8 at 7 p.m.
