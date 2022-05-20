A man is accused of inappropriately touching two girls, 12 and 13 years old, in separate incidents at a Straban Township residence, according to court documents.
Kaleb Magwire, 20, was charged with three felony counts of corruption of a minor, two felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor, and two misdemeanor accounts of indecent assault, according to a magisterial docket.
He was arrested Wednesday and released from Adams County Prison the same day after a bondsman posted $5,000 cash bail, according to the docket.
Different documents indicate he is of Fairfield or Largo, Fla.
The alleged victims claimed incidents occurred Jan. 6 and “sometime in the summer,” according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Christopher Pasquale.
When interviewed by police, Magwire denied the any such actions and “asked for proof that these alleged events occurred. During the interview, Magwire got up and left,” according to the affidavit.
