Gettysburg Area School Board member Al Moyer called out state Representatives Dan Moul and Torren Ecker for voting against the cyber charter school reform bill.
Moyer, who serves as the legislative liaison for the school board, spoke out last week, saying Moul, R-91, and Ecker, R-193, voted against House Bill 1422, the aim of which is for cyber charter schools to follow traditional public schools’ rules.
House Bill 1422 could save Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) slightly over $1 million, according to Moyer.
“It is not a perfect solution, but it gets us a little closer to the actual cost that charter schools incur,” Moyer said.
Moyer said he was not talking about brick-and-mortar charter schools like Vida Charter School in Gettysburg, which “does things the right way.”
Moul said he believes parents and students should determine their educational paths, not the schools.
“That bill went way too far,” Moul said. “Cyber schools would have gone by the wayside very quickly. That is what they were after. School board members were all about it. It was all about the money.”
Moul said he is “a firm believer of school choice.”
“It would put cyber schools out of business,” Moul said. “From some children, they need cyber school.”
Despite Moul’s and Ecker’s “no” votes, the bill moved forward in the state House with unanimous Democratic support and 20 Republican votes, according to Moyer.
“This legislation addresses that by setting a single statewide tuition rate for non-special education students at cyber schools based on the actual cost of cyber education, and by applying the existing three-tier special education funding formula currently used for school districts to cyber charter schools,” according to a memorandum by Joe Ciresi, D-146.
Additional proposed changes in the bill include cyber charter schools having financial limitations on advertising efforts and other expenses not related to educating students as well as unassigned fund balance caps, just like public school districts, the memorandum reads.
The bill also requires cyber charter schools to fall under the Sunshine Act with meetings, follow financial and ethical reporting standards, and more “conflict of interest provisions for boards of trustees,” according to the memorandum.
Moul said he has never heard public school district officials “complain” when students opt to attend private schools instead.
“It’s because they get to keep all that money,” Moul claimed.
About 75 percent of the money for students who leave public schools follows them to their cyber school, and the other 25 percent stays with the district, according to Moul.
The House bill moved to the Senate’s education committee, Moul said.
