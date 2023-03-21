Seven requests to knock local candidates off May’s primary election ballots were heard in court Monday.
Adams County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Michael George made it clear he was likely to remove at least three candidates from the Democratic ballot due to eligibility issues surrounding signers of their nominating petitions.
He said he would issue formal rulings this week.
The three are Martha O’Bryant and Cynthia Ayres, who are running for the Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board, and Christine Hayes, who is running for Conewago Valley School District (CVSD) Board. Their petitions to be on the Republican ballot were not involved. State law permits such “cross-filing.”
Two other challenges concerned GASD incumbent AmyBeth Hodges’ petitions to be included on both parties’ ballots, claiming she incorrectly identified herself as a business owner in 2022 on election paperwork.
She testified that ongoing negotiations will lead to her becoming half-owner of the Brafferton Inn in downtown Gettysburg, back-dated to the beginning of 2023. She has an equitable interest in the business through her husband, who has ownership along with her mother-in-law, she testified.
A challenge to East Berlin Borough Council Vice President Roberta Teal’s place on the Republican ballot concerns her use of her beer distributorship’s address on election paperwork, rather than that of the house she owns. Both are in the borough. The challenger is former council member Anne Geiger, whose residency-based challenge of former Mayor Keith Hoffman Sr.’s candidacy in 2021 led George to remove him from the ballot.
A former Mount Joy Township supervisor sought the removal of Sandra Yerger from the Republican ballot for township supervisor. David Updyke’s challenge claims Sandra Yerger’s property is divided between Mount Joy and Mount Pleasant townships, and her residence is within the latter. Yerger appeared via video from Florida.
The number of challenges is unusual, said Adams County Director of Elections and Voter Registration Angie Crouse. Over the past 13 years, she said she recalls only two previous challenges.
Increasing interest in school board races may have been the most significant driver of the ballot challenges, she said.
“That’s what everyone’s running for this time,” she said.
GASD resident Jenine Weaver filed the challenges against O’Bryant and Ayers and the Democratic challenge against Hodges. CVSD resident Lloyd Bortner Jr. filed the challenge against Hayes.
GASD resident Andrew Miner filed the Republican challenge against Hodges.
Attorney Matthew Teeter of Gettysburg represented all of the challengers except Geiger, who represented herself, as did Ayers, O’Bryant, and Hayes.
Attorney Bernard Yannetti of Gettysburg represented Hodges and Updyke.
Attorney Jennifer Zerfing of Hanover represented Teal.
Proceedings took place at the Adams County Courthouse in Gettysburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.