After waiting two years to perform “Alice in Wonderland Jr.,” Gettysburg Area Middle School thespians’ energy will have audience members singing “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” all weekend.
Eighth graders Trey Tarbox Windish (caterpillar), Paul Kennedy (Mad Hatter) and Elizabeth Gliem (Dodo) began rehearsing their roles as sixth graders. COVID hit and made them, as the song goes “late for a very important date.”
“It’s finally getting to be the play they want it to be,” Director Connie Tarbox said.
The date is finally here. “Alice and Wonderland Jr.” opens at 7 p.m. on Friday at the middle school with an additional performance at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The students in “Alice and Wonderland Jr.” work in sync. Lyrics sung by an ensemble cast can clearly be heard throughout the entire auditorium.
“I feel these kids have created a miracle of a show in a very small amount of time,” Tarbox said. “They worked super-duper hard to create something magical.”
In “Alice,” every student is a star. The cast list in the program is in alphabetical order and no one dominates the stage.
“We added the ensemble into a lot of numbers that they weren’t necessarily in the script because it is a priority that students get as much stage time as humanly possible,” Tarbox said.
That requires the students to be on their toes.
“Some kids are in half of a song and then they have to run off, get changed and get back on,” Tarbox said.
The director credited her students for growing their confidence and embracing their roles.
“They have become louder, bigger and bolder,” she said.
Students involved in “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” are not just stars, but also crew. They created the set and designed many of the costumes, leading to them truly owning the show.
Tickets for “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” are available at the door. Attending the show is, as the song goes, “very good advice.”
