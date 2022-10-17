A Hanover man is accused of “choking” and “stomping on” a woman in Conewago Township last weekend.
Michael Blackwell, 36, was charged with one felony count each of aggravated assault and strangulation as well as other offenses, according to a magisterial docket.
Conewago Township Police Officer Daniel Grim arrived at a residence on Race Horse Road on Oct. 8, about 11:40 p.m., where he met a woman who had “a bloody nose, swollen right cheek and red marks about her neck,” and “was having trouble breathing,” according to an affidavit of probable cause he filed.
Before an ambulance arrived, the woman said “she thought she was going to die,” according to the affidavit.
The woman told police she was in the bathroom when Blackwell allegedly “knocked” open a locked door and took her phone, according to the affidavit.
She claimed he threw her into a shower, causing her to strike her head on the bathtub, then “began choking her” and threw her against the toilet, according to the affidavit.
She told police Blackwell “threw her into the hallway where she was punched and fell to the floor,” after which Blackwell “started stomping on her,” according to the affidavit.
Lehman went to the residence where the incident allegedly occurred but found neither Blackwell nor his car, according to the affidavit.
Blackwell was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and one misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment, according to the docket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.