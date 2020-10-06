Food Lion helps Manos Unidas
Food Lion donated 800 pounds of food to Manos Unidas Hispanic American Center’s food pantry on Tuesday. Pictured, from left, seated, are Executive Director Amelia Contreras and board President Yeimi Gagliardi; standing, all from Food Lion, Kristen Windsor, Christopher Sigmon, Zachary Zartman, Sean Cool and Arthur Ledford.

 Alex J. Hayes/Gettysburg Times

Some 30 to 40 families visited the food pantry at Manos Unidas Hispanic American Center on a weekly basis before the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to Executive Director Amelia Contreras.

The number is about 180 now, Contreras said.

