One person was airlifted from a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of state Routes 16 and 116 Friday morning.
A 2020 Toyota Prius, driven by Bonnie Richardson of Orrtanna, pulled into the path of an oncoming 2008 Kenworth tractor trailer, driven by Curtis Roberts of Virginia, said Carroll Valley Police Chief Richard L. Hileman II.
“Richardson was airlifted to the hospital and Roberts and his passenger both refused medical treatment,” Hileman said.
The crash, which occurred about 11:25 a.m. at Waynesboro Pike and Fairfield Road in Carroll Valley, was dispatched as a wreck with entrapment, according to Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
Richardson was trapped in the car when emergency responders arrived, said Fairfield Fire Chief Bill Jacobs.
“Emmitsburg got there before we did, and did the extrication,” said Jacobs.
Jacobs said members of his department assisted at the site during the transfer of the patient to the helicopter.
“Our department was assisted by CSX Police and Carroll Valley State Constable in addition to the several fire and ambulance companies and fire police,” said Hileman.
In addition to Fairfield Fire and EMS and Carroll Valley Police, others agencies dispatched to the crash scene included Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, Blue Ridge Mountain Volunteer Fire Co. #1, Fountaindale Volunteer Fire Company, Thurmont Community Ambulance Service, and Vigilant Hose Company (Emmitsburg, Md.), according to ACDES.
Unspecified utility companies were also called to the crash site, according to ACDES.
The call concluded at 5:54 p.m., with police being the last to clear the scene, according to ACDES.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Chief Hileman at 717-642-8269 ext. 180.
D.K. Thomas, editor, may be contacted at dthomas@gettysburgtimes.com.
