By Sunday night, an additional 1,000 people could receive COVID-19 vaccinations at the Adams County Department of Emergency Services building in Straban Township.
Adams County government leaders and Wellspan Health professionals hosted a tour of the new community vaccination site, located at 230 Greenamyer Lane, Gettysburg, Wednesday.
“This is a great day for the residents of Adams County,” said Adams County Commissioner Randy Phiel, standing at a podium in front of the facility. “Our highest priority was getting vaccines into people’s arms. Through a lot of great collaboration, we’re doing that.”
Beginning this week, WellSpan medical professionals will administer vaccines from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. As of Wednesday afternoon, appointments were still available for this weekend.
One allocation of Pfizer vaccine totaling 1,170 doses is available to be administered at the emergency services site, said WellSpan spokesperson Stephanie Andreozzi.
Pennsylvania remains in Phase 1A of its rollout, making vaccines available to health care providers, people 65 and older, and people 16 to 64 with high-risk conditions. The state requires 80 percent of doses to be administered for the site to remain active.
Leading a tour through the facility, WellSpan spokesperson Melinda Jeffries highlighted steps patients should anticipate.
Patients must arrive within five minutes of their appointment, she said. Upon entry, they will register and be subjected to a quick health inspection and survey. Then they will enter the vaccination area where they will wait in one of three lanes. Once called, they will provide a clinician with verbal consent before being vaccinated. After that they will wait in an observation area for 15 to 30 minutes to make sure there are no adverse reactions. A follow-up appointment will be scheduled before the patient leaves through a separate exit, maintaining a one-way flow through the building.
Visitors are not permitted, except to aid those with disabilities or specific medical conditions, she said.
To schedule an appointment, register online at www.mywellspan.org or use the MyWellSpan app on a smart device. Users can then opt to receive email notifications when vaccines become available, said Andreozzi.
Patients without a WellSpan primary care provider or who do not have a MyWellSpan account can schedule through the COVID-19 Hotline number, 855-851-3641. For help scheduling second dose appointments, call 866-638-1842.
“We’ve been opening up small numbers of appointments every day across our region, but they fill quickly,” said Andreozzi. “When you call the hotline, it may say there is no vaccine available. As vaccine inventory increases, frustration should decrease.”
WellSpan requested more doses for next week but appointments will not be made until shipment is confirmed, Andreozzi said. Up to eight lanes will open as vaccines become available, so long as there is local demand. At full capacity, up to 4,000 people could be vaccinated per week, Phiel said.
“It’s really important that people have an appointment. We cannot accommodate walk-ins,” Phiel said. “The site is located at the 911 center, but please do not call 911 to make an appointment. It will only tie up our resources.”
Doses are allocated by the state based on the needs of the local population, but patients can cross county and state lines to receive a vaccine, Andreozzi said.
“The state recognizes that people live in one state but may have medical providers in other states, so there may be some movement across state lines,” she said.
Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose vaccination is not yet available to WellSpan, Andreozzi said. When it is, patients will be notified before arrival which vaccine they will receive.
The Pfizer vaccine is 95 percent effective at preventing symptomatic infection, but efficacy rates for all three vaccines are “phenomenal,” said Andreozzi.
While Johnson and Johnson’s 66 percent efficacy rate is slightly behind Pfizer and Moderna for preventing symptomatic infection, it’s 85 percent effective at preventing severe infection and 100 percent effective at preventing hospitalization and death, she said.
“When the flu vaccine has an efficacy rate of 50 percent, we’re excited,” she said. “Any of these vaccines would be very appropriate for an individual to protect themselves against COVID-19.”
More than 1,000 volunteers, some clinicians and others without experience, have joined the “Hope Squad,” assisting with the vaccination process, Andreozzi said. Those looking to help can click the “I Want To Help” tab on the WellSpan website, she said.
WellSpan will continue operating four other vaccination sites across Adams County. The others are at its family medicine locations, Wellspan-Herrs Ridge, WellSpan-Cross Keys, and WellSpan-East Berlin, as well as WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.
